Meet Me @ The Altar Release Pop-Punk Cover of Jonas Brothers Smash Hit 'Sucker'

Critically acclaimed rock trio Meet Me @ The Altar have released a pop-punk cover of Jonas Brothers’ 2019 smash hit “Sucker.” Swapping out the original’s laidback, summer vibe for crunchy guitars, hard-hitting percussion, and frontwoman Edith Victoria’s powerful vocals, the trio turns the breezy track into an arena-ready pop-punk anthem. “Sucker” is available now on all streaming platforms via Fueled By Ramen.

“On the list of artists who have inspired us to make music and be in a band, the Jonas Brothers sit right at the very top,” shared the group. “They embody everything that’s great about New Jersey, just like our drummer, Ada. We had such a blast putting our own spin on ‘Sucker’ and hope the fans have as much fun with it as we did!”

Meet Me @ The Altar is currently on the road in North America supporting Cavetown and Mother Mother on their Summer Tour 2024. The trek will visit iconic venues including Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheater and New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, and will wrap on July 13 in Chicago, IL. Tickets for all dates are available HERE.

Last year, the group unveiled their highly-anticipated debut album Past // Present // Future and its subsequent deluxe offering, which amassed massive critical praise upon release. NPR lauded the record’s “…punchy rhythm section and a momentum that reaches out a hand to yank potential friends into the fun” and noted, “[Edith Victoria] … soars through powerful hook after hook with seeming ease.” “Meet Me @ The Altar shine as voices of their generation,” hailed UPROXX, while SPIN praised the album’s “…memorable lyrics and infectious jams.” Them commended the “earworm-filled LP,” Consequence applauded its “…high-energy percussion, undeniably fun guitar hooks … [and] vibrant vocal abilities,” and Alternative Press celebrated the debut’s “unending optimism.”

Calling upon iconic producer John Fields (Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato), the album sheds any notion of sonic limitations and was heralded by singles “Say It (To My Face)” (which also soundtracked a national ad campaign for Taco Bell), “Kool,” and “TMI.” The group made their late-night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, playing a walloping rendition of “Say It (To My Face),” and followed up with a dynamic performance of “Kool” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, marking their daytime performance debut. The band discussed the album at length with the Zach Sang Show.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR 2024 TOUR DATES

Supporting Cavetown and Mother Mothe

June 14, 2024 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

June 15, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo

June 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live

June 20, 2024 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22, 2024 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

June 23, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

June 25, 2024 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

June 28, 2024 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

June 29, 2024 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds

June 30, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

July 02, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

July 03, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 05, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 07, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 09, 2024 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10, 2024 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12, 2024 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 13, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

ABOUT MEET ME @ THE ALTAR:

Meet Me @ The Altar is an all women of color rock trio that met on YouTube through their shared love of Paramore and Twenty One Pilots, and formed while spread across three states. In 2021, the group released their major label debut Model Citizen EP, which arrived to widespread acclaim from The New York Times, The FADER, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, and more. Since the EP’s release, the band has toured supporting Green Day, MUNA, jxdn, and 5 Seconds of Summer, and appeared at festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and When We Were Young. Now, Meet Me @ The Altar is ready to stake their claim in rock history with their debut album Past // Present // Future, out now via Fueled By Ramen.

Photo credit: LA Rodgers

