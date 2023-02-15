Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mediocre Announce 'To Know You're Screwed' EP

The new EP will be released on April 7.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Mediocre has announced their Dangerbird Records debut EP To Know You're Screwed, due out April 7. Originating in Los Angeles, the Boston-based rock duo Piper Torrison (She/They) and Keely Martin (She/Her) immediately get to twisting the lyrical knife with lead single "To Know You're Screwed is to Know a Lot".

It's a once-in-a-generation sentiment, from Socrates on down to Operation Ivy: all I know is I know nothing. An ode to procrastination met with in-your-face lyricism and edge-of-your-seat rock 'n' roll, the song arrives today alongside a self-directed official video via Martin's production company Bowie Nix.

The band shares, "We wanted to capture the chaotic and futile experience of running away from your own mess - literally and figuratively. Sometimes the awareness of being screwed is comforting, but sometimes ignorance is bliss."

When you call your project Mediocre, you're not exactly setting yourself up for success. But the duo of Martin and Torrison take their huge talents in stride, using self-deprecation to deflect from the anxiety of the spotlight.

With Piper on guitar and Keely on bass with Jake Pavlica of the band Street Play on drums, Joe Reinhart of Hop Along and Algernon Cadwallader, produced, engineered, and mixed at the LA Dangerbird Studio in May 2022. The result is a punchy, catchy, pure record that seamlessly blends elements of 90s garage rock, angular post punk and brooding indie pop.

Photo Credit: Ginger Port



