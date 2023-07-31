McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For 'Drown Me Out'

McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For 'Drown Me Out'

McMillin releases new single and music video for "Drown Me Out." You can listen to the single here, and watch the music video here.

Described as a pop-rock/funk artist, McMillin's "Drown Me Out" takes listeners on a vivid journey through genre and style. A song about miscommunication between romantic partners, McMillin uses a myriad of instruments, funky sounds, and beats to turn this frustrating storyline into a spirited dance song. Taking inspiration from legends like Prince and Tame Impala, McMillin creates a unique auditory experience with a gorgeous fade-in to start, paired with synth sounds, a groovy bass melody, and an addicting beat, maintaining momentum throughout the song. The result is a modern-disco sound that feels colorful, airy, and magical.

McMillin enhances this piece by using a variety of water references, in both the lyrics and production. He sings, "This is my last chance to drink you in/The rain is running through her hands/Fighting the tides the best she can." On the production side, the opening instrumentation sounds muffled, almost like it's underwater but then emerges with a splash. McMillin also explains, "at the top of every pre-chorus, there is a strong impact that mimics the sound of a large wave crashing on the rocks." A beautiful way to describe a relationship; like water, it ebbs and flows, but it is sometimes overpowering and impossible to control. As the main songwriter and producer, McMillin paints a picture with his music, making him a true, dynamic artist. With beautiful production, unique sounds, and a fun beat, "Drown Me Out" is easily one of the most exciting tunes of summer 2023.

McMillin explains, "Another departure from my usual style, this song is evocative of disco, electronic, and funk, with its club, pounding rhythms. What allows this song to stand out from other dance songs is its foot that is placed in the world of rock 'n' roll. The fuzzed out guitar leads take center stage in this high energy song."

DROWN ME OUT

Instrumentals produced by McMillin Sweeney
Vocals produced by Mike Sweep
Written and performed by McMillin Sweeney
Mastered by Aristides Sepulveda III
Video directed by Ryan Carter Clo

A dynamic Nashville based guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer, McMillin is a jack of all trades and an artist in every sense of the word. Gaining inspiration from pop, rock, and funk genres, McMillin cannot be put into a box, but rather mends genres seamlessly, becoming what he calls a "fusion artist." Hailing from the music capital of the world, Nashville, TN, McMillin has been playing in clubs and bars in the heart of music city and beyond. Combining the elements of poetic dark pop with funk and rock components, McMillin creates a truly immersive, revolutionary musical adventure.

Currently, McMillin is representing Rolling Stone as the frontman for the Rolling Stone Rock Room featured on Holland America Cruise Lines. McMillin describes the guitar as "his one true love" and this is clear as his talents of lead guitar playing, as well as his impressive rock vocals, are on full display in this electrifying show. Their itineraries include the Mediterranean and Scandinavia, as well as most of the Caribbean.

Keep up with McMillin at his website, or on his social media.



