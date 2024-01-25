Mayhem Long Island Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Mayhem Long Island will perform at Grunts Sports Bar tomorrow, January 26.

Mayhem Long Island is ready to rock, and set to be bringing their "music for everyone" to select venues across Long Island.

Catch them LIVE:

Mon. Jan 22, 9pm - Mayhem Long Island appears LIVE on 90.3 WHPC Rising Stars with Rick Eberle, Garden City NY

Wed. Jan 24, 10am - Mayhem Long Island performs at a special private event in Merrick, NY

Fri. Jan 27, 630pm - Mayhem Long Island performs at Grunts Sports Bar, 56 Tanners Lane, Levittown NY

Mon. Jan 30, 7pm - Mayhem Long Island performs at Dave & Busters, 1504 Old Country Rd, Westbury NY

Established in 2015, two musically talented, neurodivergent individuals discovered that when they put their talents together, wonderful things happen. They continued to jam, invited more musically talented friends to join them in their jam sessions and most importantly let nothing stand in the way of their dreams.

Countless hours of rehearsals were spent in the drummer's basement working toward a goal of playing for an audience. That day finally came and today we present to you - Mayhem Long Island.

We are very proud of all of our members. We are especially proud of each of their personal achievements and love to share them with our community.



