Max McNown Releases Single 'Fishing Line' Ahead of New Album

Nashville-based rising star Max McNown has released a new single, “Fishing Line." Also announced is the forthcoming release of a new EP, Willfully Blind (out September 20 via Fugitive Recordings x The Orchard)–pre-order here.



“Fishing Line” is McNown’s second single following the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Wandering–praised by American Songwriter, People Magazine, Holler, Whiskey Riff, and more. “Encapsulating the wistful feelings of summertime love, “Fishing Line” explores the bliss of escaping life’s day to day troubles, leading with the heart and spending quality time with the one you love," shares Max McNown.



Slated for an early fall release, the gripping and profound Willfully Blind EP (produced by Paul Wabury) is composed of five original tracks and two additional acoustic versions. "Over the last year I've been doing my very best to learn and grow as a songwriter," says McNown. "I see the 'Willfully Blind' EP as a deeper exploration into storytelling, pulling inspiration from my own life and creating something with a life of its own. The songs are unique and aren't boxed into one genre, so I'll leave it to the fans to decide."



2024 has been and continues to be a breakout year for the Nashville-based, Oregon-raised singer-songwriter. McNown earned ample support for his first full-length record, Wandering, which was recently listed as a top debut album of the year by Whiskey Riff, he went on his first tours supporting folk band Briscoe, Australian artist Blake Rose, and opened for major country stars such as Wynonna Judd, plus recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut.



Later this year, McNown will make his AmericanaFest performance debut in Nashville and will continue to tour as he opens for The 502s in August, Wyatt Flores in September, and Corey Kent throughout October and November.

At 23, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok.



After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn't for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path. His loyal fanbase then helped Max amass 27M+ streams and a spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart with his breakout single, “A Lot More Free,” which peaked at #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart. Watch the official music video for “A Lot More Free” here.

WILLFULLY BLIND TRACKLIST

Snowman Willfully Blind Fishing Line Running On Empty Macbeth Snowman (Acoustic) Willfully Blind (Acoustic)

TOUR DATES - GET TICKETS HERE

August 9 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR *

August 16 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL ^

August 17 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL ^

August 18 - George’s Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR ^

August 19 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO ^

August 22 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT ^

August 23 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO ^

August 24 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO ^

August 25 - Washington’s - Fort Collins, CO ^

August 27 - Wooly’s - Des Moines, IA ^

August 28 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI ^

August 29 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI ^

August 30 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA ^

September 5 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ ~

September 6 - The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company - Santa Fe, NM ~

September 7 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX ~

September 17 - 21 - AmericanaFest - Nashville, TN

October 16 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY >

October 17 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ >

October 18 - Mohegan Sun - Wolfden - Uncasville, CT >

October 19 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA >

November 21 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA >

November 22 - Coyote Joe’s - Charlotte, NC >

November 23 - House of Blues - North Myrtle Beach, SC >



* Opening for Trampled by Turtles + JOSEPH

^ Opening for The 502s

~ Opening for Wyatt Flores

> Opening for Corey Kent

Photo credit: Benjamin Edwards

Comments