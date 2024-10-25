Max Frost to Release New Album 'Shelby Ave;' Shares 'Car Stereo' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Austin-born, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist and lyrical architect Max Frost has announced his forthcoming album Shelby Ave, set for release on February 21, 2025, along with the new single “Car Stereo.” With this project, Frost defies genre conventions, offering a bold and boundary-pushing interpretation of 21st-century music that is both fiery and fascinating. The album was created in a house on Shelby Avenue in Nashville, with Frost collaborating closely with trusted producer Luke Niccoli (Joji, Keith Urban, Carly Rae Jepsen). By embracing simplicity, he uncovered the raw beauty of sound in its purest form. Earlier this year, Frost teased Shelby Ave by dropping Shelby Ave, Pt. 1 EP.

“I’ve settled down and simplified my life in a way that has made creativity a lot easier,” says Max. “I’ve kept myself busy enough to where music is like a hobby again—even though I get to do it professionally. This is an important place for me to be in. I’ve gotten further away from outside influences or trying to be a part of a scene. I want to remain removed from comparison and competitiveness. I’m just living a simple life, and I’m making music I like.”

With today’s release, Frost channels heartbreak through “Car Stereo.” Blending cinematic strings with an indie rock undertone, the song resonates with emotional depth. “That was written the day after a breakup. It's almost like a parting gift, in a way. It's like, ‘Here's the last piece of me that you can have and play in your stereo, if you want’,” says Frost.

This kind of emotional vulnerability and musical exploration have been central to Max's journey since he first picked up a guitar at eight years old. He made his mark with viral singles like “White Lies” and “Adderall,” paving the way for his 2018 debut album, Gold Rush. The standout track “Good Morning” earned major sync placements with Pepsi, ESPN, CBS, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy, and American Idol.

On stage, Frost’s dynamic presence has seen him sharing the spotlight with artists like Gary Clark, JR., Fitz and The Tantrums, Panic! At The Disco, and Twenty One Pilots. Memorable TV performances on Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly and Ryan further solidified his reputation, and he even found himself collaborating in the studio with Sir Elton John.

More recently, Frost’s creative versatility has shone brightly on TikTok, where his unique mashups and signature style have attracted over 500K followers. After releasing his Flying Machines EP in 2022, which drew praise from Atwood Magazine and American Songwriter, Frost moved from Los Angeles to Nashville. Now, he’s gearing up for the release of Shelby Ave and an exciting 2025 headline tour.

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Justice

Comments