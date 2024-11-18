Maude Latour to Embark on 2025 U.S. Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Returning to the road next year, rising alt-pop artist Maude Latour has announced her 2025 U.S. headline tour, kicking off on March 5 in San Francisco. The 18-date run follows her recent tour alongside FLETCHER, which made stops at iconic venues across the country, including Radio City Music Hall in her hometown New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available HERE beginning this Friday, 11/22 at 10am local time.

Earlier this year, Maude released her highly-anticipated debut album Sugar Water, which earned widespread acclaim from the likes of Stereogum, ELLE, PAPER, V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and many more. With undeniable cosmic-pop hooks and a philosophical grounding in its lyrics, the album was co-produced alongside longtime collaborator Mike Adubato, plus hitmakers Austen Healey (Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo), Zhone (Kesha, Troye Sivan), and Alex Chapman (Troye Sivan, Kim Petras).

ABOUT MAUDE LATOUR:

Maude Latour is fulfilling her pop destiny. Born in Sweden, raised in London and Hong Kong as well as New York City, and now residing in Los Angeles, Latour began writing songs at 15 and released her first EP, Starsick, in 2019. Her ever-evolving catalog includes the viral lockdown-era hit “One More Weekend” plus four infectious EPs, which have won over critics from The New York Times to NPR, and earned performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, and many more. Now, with her debut album, the 24 year-old is doubling down on her formula of combining studio experimentation with undeniable cosmic-pop hooks and thoughtful lyrics, inviting her audience to come along for the ride, eyes and mind wide open, and stereo turned up as far as it can go.

TOUR ROUTING:

3/5 — San Francisco, CA — The Independent

3/7 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

3/8 — Portland, OR — Aladdin Theater

3/11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Soundwell

3/12 — Denver, CO — Marquis Theater

3/14 — Kansas City, MO — recordBar

3/15 — St. Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/16 — Chicago, IL — Metro

3/18 — Boston, MA — Royale

3/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel

3/21 — Washington, D.C. — 9:30 Club

3/22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry

3/24 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Hell Stage)

3/25 — Tuscaloosa, AL — Druid City Music Hall

3/27 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada

3/28 — Austin, TX — Parish

3/31 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

4/2 — Los Angeles, CA — Regent Theater

