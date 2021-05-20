Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matty Marz Embraces Technicolor Pop In 'Pretty'

May. 20, 2021  
New York pop artist Matty Marz looks to take his listeners to a technicolor dancefloor on his new single Pretty. Pretty is a deliciously vintage, lonely pop anthem that'll make you dance through your tears. Inspired by the late 1950's Doo-Wop sound by artists like Leslie Gore & The Ronettes, Pretty is a reimagining of that classic pop landscape with a bit more grit & glamour. Lyrically, telling the story of heartbreak & isolation, Matty sings about a world of his own creation where anything is possible. Tapping into modern production references such as Avril Lavigne, Melanie Martinez & Taylor Swift. Pretty transports the listener to a bubblegum pink world of wonder & extravagance.

Pretty sees Matty Marz blend pop-punk sensitivities on a track with dreamy, shimmery vocals, gritty beats, and a pinch of sparkling 60s guitar-pop for good measure.

With genres ranging everywhere from punk rock, bubblegum pop, funk & electronica, Matty Marz has put himself in a category few artists get to live; a lane entirely his own making. Growing up, Matty spent much of his youth involved in various theatre companies & productions with eyes set on center stage. By 13, he started studying the craft of classical composition & vocal technique while starting his journey as a songwriter. As the formative teenage years went on he found solace & safety in pop music, which culminated in 2020's Mine! and this year's Nu Eyez. Artists such as Madonna, David Bowie, Prince & Lady Gaga showed him the light of what being an artist could be. As the sole creator of his music, Matty has complete control over his process. With a fiery presence & keen sense of individuality, there is nothing stopping the singer-songwriter. In this next chapter, he's set his sights and aspirations on center stage: the world.


