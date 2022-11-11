MattstaGraham Releases 'I Can't Keep Up With The Holidays'

New York based I Surrender Records is keeping the holiday spirit alive with another track from their forthcoming compilation I Surrender Sleighs. Today they've shared Mattstagraham's "I Can't Keep Up With The Holidays", a tongue-in-cheek pop-punk track about the cracking under the pressures of the season.

"'I Can't Keep Up With The Holidays' is about how ludicrous it is that we all collectively say 'milk me' to the corporate holiday demigods as they dictate everything you buy and everywhere you will be for the last quarter of the year, full well knowing you will barely make rent on the 1st," muses Mattstagraham. "

What better way to let your loved ones know that they hold a special place in your life than spending way too much money on everyone at the exact same time on a single holiday purely out of social obligations? Merry god damn Christmas, and I hope you get plenty of presents."

He adds: "PS: Christmas is a pagan holiday. You zealots can choke on ham."

I Surrender Sleighs, a holiday compilation featuring 9 original tracks from Valencia, Vinnie Caruana, We Are The Union, Punchline, and more, is set to be released on December 2nd. Listen to previously released "How Valencia Stole Christmas" here, and stay tuned for more coming soon.

New York-based I Surrender Records is more than just a label - they're a family that wants nothing more than to share their love of music and release the best records possible. Since 2003 they've worked with veteran acts and up-and-coming groups alike, sharing their passion with each new release. Artists on the I Surrender Records roster past and present include: Valencia, I Am The Avalanche, Four Year Strong, Lincoln, Pollyanna, Mattstagraham, and more.

Listen to the new single here: