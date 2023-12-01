Matt Schuster Releases 'Left Me In The Dusk'

Warner Music Nashville's rising Country star delivers a heartfelt new song.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Matt Schuster Releases 'Left Me In The Dusk'

Warner Music Nashville's rising Country star Matt Schuster continues to impress with his latest offering “Left Me In The Dusk,” available everywhere today.

Produced by Chris LaCorte and written by Schuster with songwriting heavyweights Lori McKenna and Jordan Reynolds, Schuster lays his heart on the line while he melds his signature vulnerable lyrics with vivid imagery. 

“Lori and Jordan are two of my favorite people to hang with, so getting a song I love so much out of it was the cherry on top,” shares Schuster. “Before we even finished writing this song, I knew I was going to release it. It just sits so well with me. Amazing song, amazing people, and amazing sound coming from Chris LaCorte. Blessed to call this song mine, and now yours.” 

This folk-infused Country melody finds Schuster recounting the poignant end of a once-cherished relationship. Left blindsided by the sight of taillights fading into the night as his partner embarks on a one-way journey toward a new sunrise, Schuster grapples with memories of a relationship that is now just a memory.

The emotionally charged narrative is masterfully woven into the fabric of the melody, with the evocative strum of a banjo adding depth to the reality of love's aftermath. 

“Left Me In The Dusk” rounds out Schuster's loaded fall of new music, including “Last Fall” which Billboard praised his “amiable, low-key voice.” Meanwhile, his label debut track, “Tell Me Tennessee” was released in September and earned him the weekly MusicRow DISCovery Award, noting that his sound was “one of the most innovative [they've] heard these days.”

His recent signing to Warner Music Nashville comes after two years of Schuster releasing music independently, with four releases landing in the Top 200 of Spotify's Country Global chart and over 150M+ streams to date. His songwriting talent continues to excel after recently landing a cut on labelmate Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously. The Album. with “Chase Her.” 

The Nashville Briefing Artist to Watch is bringing a fresh flair to the Country landscape that is uniquely his own with a songwriting style that wears its heart on its sleeve and a sound that blends the cherished warmth of classic rock with the epic, adrenaline-pumping ambition of modern pop.

After recently wrapping up dates with Ashley Cooke and a quick trip down under at Ridin' Hearts Festival in Sydney and Melbourne, Schuster will finish out the year with Kameron Marlowe and Dylan Scott.

Photo credit: Robby Klein



