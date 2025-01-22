Matt Maltese Returns With New Single 'Anytime, Anyplace, Anyhow'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Matt Maltese has returned with his first new music of 2025, “Anytime, Anyplace, Anyhow” via The Orchard. The single is a typically astute and witty exploration of the intimately magnetic quality certain people in our lives hold over us, set against a lusciously layered instrumental backdrop.

Maltese explains, “I think there are those people for all of us that occupy a certain incomprehensible place in our brain… a place we don’t quite have control over. People that have affected you so deeply you almost live with them still, remembering and imagining them against your will. And this song speaks to that, and to the physical (sorry) side of it too.”

The end of 2024 saw Maltese embark on a headline tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand, following live runs through the US, Europe and the UK, including his biggest show to date at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and a sold-out show at London’s Brixton Electric. His global appeal as an artist is undeniable, with sold-out shows from Sydney to Sao Paulo, Jakarta to Tokyo under his belt.

Having first established himself as a songwriter with a knack for dry one-liners and a keen eye for self-deprecation, Maltese released debut album Bad Contestant back in 2018. It was followed by 2019’s Krystal, 2021’s Good Morning, It’s Now Tomorrow, and 2023’s Driving Just To Drive, these releases cementing Maltese’s position as one of the UK’s finest young songwriters. Critics were unanimous: Matt Maltese’s piano harmonies, playful approach and quintessentially British wit saw “the mundane transformed into fantasy.”

Since the release of Driving Just To Drive, he has also been busy in multiple behind the scenes roles, including establishing indie label Last Recordings On Earth in 2023, nurturing the career of Portland indie artist Searows, while elsewhere co-writing with artists across multiple genres. Taking a slightly different approach to his own craft, last year also saw Matt share covers album Songs That Aren’t Mine, a collection of some of his favourite songs, recorded at home with guest features by friends including Dora Jar and Liana Flores, and his music has been praised by fellow artists such as Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat. Elsewhere, he made his theatre songwriting debut, composing all original music and lyrics for The Royal Shakespeare Company’s winter production of Twelfth Night, described by The Observer as “inspired… perfectly balances Shakespeare’s dramatic polarities.”

Photo credit: Vinca Petersen

