Matt-Felix Unveils Neo-Nostalgic Debut EP 'Kingdom of You & Me'

Rising London-based artist Matt-Felix has unveiled his debut EP, Kingdom Of You & Me, culminating with the release of its title track. The synth-heavy, 80s-rock inspired offering sees Matt-Felix's unique baritone vocal backed by a cinematic sonic playground, opening a collection of songs which introduce him as one of the best songwriters and artistically thoughtful artists on the rise.

Working with producers Adam Zindani, Francesco Pedrinoni, Matt Jones plus Adam Warrington, Matt-Felix says of the EP - “Kingdom started with an image in my head, a picture of two people at sea holding a moon up for me. I have no idea where that vision came from, but it felt big. It felt like an offering, to love, to destiny. As I wrote the song that image never left my mind and it also ended up being the main concept for the video. The song talks about being so in love and intertwined with someone that the only thing that really matters is the two of you. It’s your world, your kingdom. And whatever s comes your way is irrelevant, as long as you have each other.”



The accompanying music video, directed by Max Rollason and Sophia French, was shot on England’s south coast in East Wittering, West Sussex. The filmic, fantastical visual is a spectacle of vivid color, which sees Matt-Felix negotiate the moon for a lover... but turns out, she wanted the sun. Watch the official music video here.Kingdom Of You & Me, the five-track EP, showcases Matt-Felix's impressive ability to create anthemic songs which feel equal parts timeless and nostalgic to refreshingly contemporary, taking cues from 80s and 90s indie rock, classic songwriting sensibilities and elements of psychedelia. Single 'Don't Cry' reveals a remarkable songwriter and an artist assured in their craft. In contrast to the epic sound of the EP’s title track, it takes musicianship back to basics with acoustic guitar chords, building into a stadium-ready sing-along chorus.



An ode to bad days, inner strength, but also the courage in emotional expression, the track saw support from the likes of The Line of Best Fit and DORK, while Mark Sutherland (Music Week, 6Music, NME, Billboard, Variety) commented that the “[Bob] Dylan-ish acoustic ballad is delivered with the self-confidence of someone at ease with high expectations, not least his own”. Watch the live piano version here, filmed by Tom Pallant.



Similarly, ‘Lay Low’ was unveiled as slice of dreamy indie, and a masterclass in pensive songwriting, recorded at 123 Studios, Peckham. The accompanying music video, directed by Sophia French, is a marionettish spectacle, paying homage to vintage theatre.



Matt-Felix’s debut, 'Leave, Just To Stay' - produced by Adam Zindani (Stereophonics) - and '1917', both garnered significant attention within London and beyond, solidifying his reputation as a breakthrough artist with a unique voice and compelling storytelling prowess. For one, ‘1917’ was written while reading George Orwell’s classic novel 1984, as Matt-Felix imagined the character living in that world. Both tracks are accompanied by theatrical visuals shot in historic London venues. A self-confessed cinephile, Matt-Felix often writes music which feels grand and cinematic, fascinated by how visuals and sonics can align within art; his music videos often feel like short films.Matt-Feilx’s eclectic and left-field songwriting style combined with a confident and versatile vocal truly comes alive in a live setting; his charismatic stage presence and cinematic sound a full-throttle musical experience. Consistently commanding the unwavering attention of a crowd, Matt-Felix proves magnificent musicianship from studio to stage, and has become a hot topic on the London live circuit.



Earlier in the autumn, he impressed a packed-out room of industry and fans alike supporting Sunday (1994) at their sold-out Camden Assembly show, ahead of headlining a sold-out The George Tavern. Previously he’s also headlined sold-out shows at Brixton Windmill, Sebright Arms, Bermondsey Social Club and The Waiting Room, as well as making festival debuts at Victorious Festival plus All Points East, on their main stage, which he shared with Teenage Fanclub, Everything Everything and Phoenix. On 11th December he will take to London’s The Grace for his last headline show of the year. Tickets available here



Having been influenced by legendary names such as David Bowie, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen to culturally significant artists including Oasis, Arctic Monkeys and Nick Cave, Matt-Felix enjoys playing with different ideas and textures, producing recordings that sound atmospheric, raw, honest and creative. “I write a lot, in my diary. Either little poems, lyrics or just random thoughts. More often than not a song title/lyric can come from these random scribbles”.



A true multi-talent, Matt-Felix plays piano, guitar and bass, often also self-producing. “I don’t really think about the ‘genre’ or ‘style’ when I'm writing, I enjoy letting the song take itself wherever it wants to go!”. Matt-Felix describes his music as a form of indie rock, but with moments of ‘classic’ songwriting and psychedelia.



With his Anglo-French heritage and formative years spent on the island of Bali, Matt-Felix's eclectic and left-field songwriting style draws from a wide range of influences and moods. Now settled on the London scene and collaborating with various musicians, he continues to forge his path in the music industry as a major one to watch.

