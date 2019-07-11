Matt Corby Returns With New Single TALK IT OUT With Tash Sultana

Matt Corby has joined forces with fellow Australian multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultanafor a brand new single, "Talk It Out," which is out now on Communion Records.

"Talk It Out" follows the release of his second studio album Rainbow Valley, released last year to critical praise. Triple J radio in Australia proclaimed, "It's musically dense but holds your hand and guides you through rather than keeping you at a distance. It's a heady evolution of the sounds Corby's been toying with over his 11-year career but makes those ideas infectious and accessible. It's one of the year's most accomplished Australian albums," while The Independent adds, "Rainbow Valley is all soul, and all heart, and even the low-key songs have a sprawling majesty to them."

Of the track Corby says, "I wrote the song during the sessions for Rainbow Valley, but in a different way to the rest of the album. It didn't feel like it was a fit for the record so I revisited it with Tash recently. Tash has a giant musical beast living inside of her, so I knew she could deal with whatever I threw at her. It was amazing to collaborate with someone like that and have her throw her musical stylings over the song."

"We originally started having a jam in early 2017, then life came between making music together. We always wanted to work with one another and this track came about because Matt didn't include it on Rainbow Valley. He sent it to me to fill in the blanks and it's the first collaboration I've done with another artist that I've released. I'm super proud of what we've done. Matt is an amazing songwriter and instrumentalist. He's also an absolutely awesome guy with a huge soul so it was a privilege to be a part of this project," Sultana adds.

In the last 18 months Sultana has toured 20 countries, sold over 500,000 tickets and even made music history in London where she became the first artist in the world to sell out three dates at London's Brixton Academy without an album released. Corby recently performed sold-out shows at London's Roundhouse and two nights at Kentish Town Forum. Between the two of them, they have achieved 6 multi-platinum singles and over 750 million streams on Spotify alone.

Additionally, Corby is now set to perform a headlining North American tour in the spring of 2020. The run of shows includes stops at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' The Fonda,Chicago's Metro, Seattle's Neptune and more. See below for complete tour dates.

MATT CORBY LIVE

April 17, 2020-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

April 18, 2020- Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

April 20, 2020-Seattle, WA-Neptune

April 22, 2020-San Francisco, CA-August Hall

April 24, 2020-Los Angeles, CA-The Fonda

April 28, 2020-Chicago, IL-Metro

April 30, 2020-Toronto, ON-Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 1, 2020- Toronto, ON-Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 3, 2020-Montreal, QC-MTELUS

May 4, 2020-Boston, MA-Paradide

May 6, 2020-Baltimore, MD-Ram's Head

May 8, 2020-New York, NY-Webster Hall





