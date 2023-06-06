Matt Anderson Announces Fall Headlining US Tour

Andersen will perform solo on his upcoming fall dates.
Following numerous sold-out shows in his native Canada, a spring tour with Tab Benoit, and a summer run with Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter, dynamic singer/songwriter Matt Andersen is planning a fall U.S. headline tour, supporting his latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy.
A full list of tour dates is below and can be found on Matt’s website HERE. Ahead of the dates, Andersen is releasing a video for “Shoes,” the romantic album closing track about finding balance in a relationship when partners are sadly out of sync.
Released earlier this year, The Big Bottle of Joy is a collection of 12 exhilarating songs that pulse with blues, rock, Americana, and gospel energy. Andersen’s masterful vocals are at their best, striking the perfect balance of unbridled power and soulful quietness. The album has earned raves for the accomplished musician and lyricist.
Matt Andersen has earned every one of his fans through years of touring the globe. From small, dimly lit clubs to majestic theaters and major festivals, Andersen delivers soulful performances that run the gamut from intimate to wall-shaking.
The bluesman has amassed over 26 million streams on Spotify and well over 26 million views on YouTube and has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, and many more.
Andersen nabbed the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Awards for Best Solo/Acoustic Act and was the first ever Canadian to take home top honors in the solo category at the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The Big Bottle of Joy is Andersen’s 10th studio album and follows 2022’s acclaimed House to House.
Andersen will perform solo on his upcoming fall dates. Fellow Canadian Adam Baldwin will open the shows. Baldwin’s latest album Concertos & Serenades has been widely praised and the single “Lighthouse in Little Lorraine” won the East Coast Music Award for Song of the Year.
Oct 22 – Concord, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Stage
Oct 23 – New York, NY – The Loft at City Winery
Oct 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Loft at City Winery
Oct 25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake
Oct 26 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts
Oct 27 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music
Oct 28 – Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu
Oct 29 – Boston, MA – City Winery (Matinee)
Nov 1 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door
Nov 2 – Vashon, WA – Vashon Center for the Arts
Nov 3 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater
Nov 4 – Baker City, OR– The Churchill School
Nov 5 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
Nov 8 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
Nov 9 – Piedmont, CA – KC Turner Presents House Concert
Nov 10 – Novato, CA – HopMonk Session Room
Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Café
Nov 12 – Venice, CA – Venice West
Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum
Nov 16 – Corrales, NM – Historic Old San Ysidro Church
Nov 17 – Denver, CO – Soiled Dove
