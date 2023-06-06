Matt Anderson Announces Fall Headlining US Tour

Andersen will perform solo on his upcoming fall dates.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Matt Anderson Announces Fall Headlining US Tour

Following numerous sold-out shows in his native Canada, a spring tour with Tab Benoit, and a summer run with Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter, dynamic singer/songwriter Matt Andersen is planning a fall U.S. headline tour, supporting his latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy.

A full list of tour dates is below and can be found on Matt’s website HERE. Ahead of the dates, Andersen is releasing a video for “Shoes,” the romantic album closing track about finding balance in a relationship when partners are sadly out of sync. 

Released earlier this year, The Big Bottle of Joy is a collection of 12 exhilarating songs that pulse with blues, rock, Americana, and gospel energy. Andersen’s masterful vocals are at their best, striking the perfect balance of unbridled power and soulful quietness. The album has earned raves for the accomplished musician and lyricist. 

Matt Andersen has earned every one of his fans through years of touring the globe. From small, dimly lit clubs to majestic theaters and major festivals, Andersen delivers soulful performances that run the gamut from intimate to wall-shaking.

The bluesman has amassed over 26 million streams on Spotify and well over 26 million views on YouTube and has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, and many more.

Andersen nabbed the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Awards for Best Solo/Acoustic Act and was the first ever Canadian to take home top honors in the solo category at the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The Big Bottle of Joy is Andersen’s 10th studio album and follows 2022’s acclaimed House to House.

Andersen will perform solo on his upcoming fall dates. Fellow Canadian Adam Baldwin will open the shows. Baldwin’s latest album Concertos & Serenades has been widely praised and the single “Lighthouse in Little Lorraine” won the East Coast Music Award for Song of the Year.

MATT ANDERSEN FALL TOUR DATES

Oct 22 – Concord, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Stage
Oct 23 – New York, NY – The Loft at City Winery
Oct 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Loft at City Winery
Oct 25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake
Oct 26 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts
Oct 27 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music
Oct 28 – Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu
Oct 29 – Boston, MA – City Winery (Matinee)
Nov 1 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door
Nov 2 – Vashon, WA – Vashon Center for the Arts 
Nov 3 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater
Nov 4 – Baker City, OR– The Churchill School
Nov 5 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
Nov 8 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
Nov 9 – Piedmont, CA – KC Turner Presents House Concert
Nov 10 – Novato, CA – HopMonk Session Room
Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Café
Nov 12 – Venice, CA – Venice West
Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum
Nov 16 – Corrales, NM – Historic Old San Ysidro Church
Nov 17 – Denver, CO – Soiled Dove



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Neil Frances Share Head Straight Featuring St. Panther Photo
Neil Frances Share 'Head Straight' Featuring St. Panther

Los Angeles duo NEIL FRANCES (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) are excited to share their new single, “Head Straight,” featuring up-and-coming LA hip hop artist St. Panther who blends their flows with the dance-ready daytime disco NEIL FRANCES are known for.

2
Video: Coi Leray Drops Music Video for Bops Photo
Video: Coi Leray Drops Music Video for 'Bops'

The video was produced and directed by Coi’s multi-media production company Trendsetter Studios with Coi credited as Creative Director. The video sees Coi letting loose and celebrating her success with friends, complete with a cake and impressive dance moves in front of the framed records that got her here.

3
Drab Majesty Announce An Object In Motion EP Photo
Drab Majesty Announce 'An Object In Motion' EP

The release sits somewhere between an EP and a mini-album and marks the start of a new chapter in Drab Majesty's legacy. These sessions were then refined or recreated, and later elevated further with key collaborations by Rachel Goswell (Slowdive), Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, M83, Air), and Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Circular Ruin Studio). 

4
Black Duck Share New Single Lemon Treasure Photo
Black Duck Share New Single 'Lemon Treasure'

Moving as one, the trio sculpt a driving, motorik rhythm from weightless textures, cloud formations coalescing into rolling thunderheads. MacKay and McCombs' spiralling guitar figures duck and weave around Rumback's propulsive rhythms, with a distinctive sense of forward motion that pushes towards transcendence.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD