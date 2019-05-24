Matroda Dives Into The Depths of House Music On THE RED TAPE (SIDE B)

On Side B of The RED Tape, Matroda pushes his #MatrodaSound even further into the depths of dark, house music. Opening with the single "Bang," the Croatian producer sculpts an icy soundscape featuring hypnotic bars from Dances With White Girls. "You Can" and Kaleena Zanders-assisted "Another Day" see Matroda take the bass down low on a pair of club-ready singles. Closing with "What Happened?," Matroda leaves listeners paralyzed with dynamic sequences and cutting-edge sound design.

The RED Tape is Matroda's most prolific work to date. Collectively, songs from the The RED Tape have been supported by Diplo, Don Diablo, Afrojack, Zomboy, Wax Motif, Jauz, and Idris Elba dropped Side A single "Do You Remember House?" during his Yuma Tent set at Coachella Weekend 2. Following the digital releases of Side A and Side B as EPs, the full album will be available in physical format as a special edition physical cassette tape.



In conjunction with the new music, Matroda has been on The RED Tape Tour, playing to fans across North America and Asia. The first set of dates saw Matroda bring his bass-fueled house to Bangkok, Shanghai, Los Angeles and several other cities. The tour continues this summer with festival dates at Spring Awakening, Dancefestopia, Astral Harvest and headline shows scattered in-between. Head to matrodamusic.com/tour for the most up-to-date itinerary.

The RED Tape (Side B) Tracklist

1. Bang (feat. Dances With White Girls)

2. You Can

3. Another Day (feat. Kaleena Zanders)

4. What Happened?

The RED Tape Tour

May 26 @ My Life Everyday USA 2019 - San Diego, CA

June 4 @ Sound - Los Angeles, CA

June 7 @ Temple - Denver, CO

June 8 - Spring Awakening - Chicago, IL

June 21 - Club SpaceTerrace with Tchami - Miami, FL

June 22 @ HQ Beach Club with Tchami - Atlantic City, NJ

June 28 @ Hard Rock Rooftop with Tchami - San Diego, CA

June 29 @ Press Room with Tchami - Phoenix, AZ

July 5 - Temple - San Francisco, CA

July 6 @ Astral Harvest Music Festival - Driftpile, Canada

Aug 16 @ Das Energi Festival, Salt Lake City,UT

September 7 @ Dancefestopia - Sugar Creek, MO

For full list of dates and tickets visit: www.matrodamusic.com/tour



Taking early influences from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles, while introducing classical training across the violin, drums, and keyboard, the Matroda sound is well rounded and multifaceted. Since bursting onto the scene, Matroda has taken the world by storm with his unique approach to bass house music which incorporates industrial sonics and surgical sound design. His first career remix of SNBRN's "California" with Chris Lake in 2015 proved an electric festival vibe-chaser gaining support from Diplo, Calvin Harris, and Major Lazer. Hitting the #2 spot on Beatport's main chart upon its entrance and #1 on its house charts, it was a no-brainer that the rework polled in at #5 on SiriusXM's 2015 songs of the year. Since then, Matroda has toured the world and released three EPs: Shut It Down (Monstercat), BO$$ / Back To The Basics (Dim Mak) and Unfinished Business in addition to releases for Confession and Spinnin. He is supported by Major Lazer, Diplo, Calvin Harris, Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis, Tchami, Pete Tong, Malaa, AC Slater, and more.





