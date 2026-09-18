Rakim, Kurupt & Masta Killa Release THE GODBODY Album
The album features contributions from Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, and Kool G Rap.
Hip-hop artists Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa have released their collaborative album, THE GODBODY, now available at all DSPs.
THE GODBODY contains a significant milestone in Rakim's career, as it includes his first solo, self-produced track in fifteen years, 'A Different Kind' (the single trended on social media on two different occasions upon its release), offering fans an intimate look at the artistry of a man widely regarded as one of the genre's most influential voices (Eminem has called him 'probably the greatest rapper of all time').
THE GODBODY is more than an album; it's a landmark moment for Hip-Hop, but it's also a mission that aligned three of hip-hop's most respected lyricists to deliver a body of work built upon mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry and coastal unity.
Recorded across both coasts: Kurupt representing California and Wu-Tang Clan's Masta Killa and Rakim representing New York, the project was built to showcase the diversity and versatility of the trio while embodying a vision first imagined by the late Tupac Shakur; to unite the greatest emcees from the East and West Coasts into a single, undeniable body of work. THE GODBODY delivers on that vision, aiming to give fans the feeling of 'One Nation.'
THE GODBODY is produced in its entirety by Rakim and Nick Wiz, and features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane, and Killa Sin among others.
The album can be streamed, purchased, or added at a listener's preferred DSP via this link. The album can also be ordered on vinyl, CD, cassette, and merch bundles at dpgwutanggodbodylp.com.
Tracklist
Goin' Down FEAT Kokane
DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG
Rock Ya Body FEAT Ghostface Killa, Raekwon & Daz Dillinger
Push The Button
Rabbit
God Speak (Interlude) FEAT Eminem & Jay-Z
A Different Kind (Rakim Solo Track)
Is It Love
Thelonius FEAT Buckshot, Rim & Trigga
Nights Over Brooklyn (Masta Killa Solo Track) (Prod Nick Price)
I'm Good (Remix)
Upstate introspective FEAT Killa Sin
Still Ill FEAT Kool G Rap & KRS-One
Nine & Chrome Fiend (Kurupt Solo track)
Rabbit (Remix) FEAT Snoop Dogg
All songs produced by Rakim & Nick Wiz unless otherwise noted.
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