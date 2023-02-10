Masego Shares New Single 'Two Sides'

On his edgy new single "Two Sides," GRAMMY®-nominated artist Masego warns a new love that the duality of his Gemini nature makes romance unpredictable. The track, which was released today via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records, was produced by Albert Hype and BASSCHARITY. Louie Lastic served as executive producer.

"I love games. Do I ever. 'Two Sides' make the next person that is involved with me aware of, I guess, the demons that I'm trying to fight," says Masego. "Geminis have a bad rep. And I was letting her know that I have the potential to move in this manner because of my past and hurt. There's no silver lining in this song. It's just like, 'I could be a bad guy and I could get what I want with my slick words and my seductive beguiling ways.'"

"Two Sides" is the third single from Masego's forthcoming album and follows "You Never Visit Me" and "Say You Want Me," which together have already accrued almost 15 million combined global streams. He has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date.

Masego, who recently performed with Adam's Legacy Experience at The Roots Annual GRAMMY Jam Session, will kick off the You Never Visit Me Tour on March 12 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. The North American headline run is almost completely sold out, with limited tickets remaining in a few cities. For itinerary and tickets, visit here.

Following the 2018 release of his debut album, Lady Lady - which contained the breakout hit "Tadow," has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico - Masego embarked on a multi-year headline tour that found him selling out shows and playing festivals on every continent but Antarctica. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. The collection included the RIAA Gold-certified hit "Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver."