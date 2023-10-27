Masego Releases New Remix of 'You Never Visit Me' Featuring Wale & Envy

The remix was dropped alongside a visualizer.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Continuing a banner year, GRAMMY nominated artist Masego releases a new Remix of his single “You Never Visit Me” now featuring rappers Wale and Envy—out today. He reignites “You Never Visit Me,” which remains a standout from his acclaimed self-titled album, Masego, out now.

On the Remix, he welcomes Wale and Envy into his world. Their presence adds another dimension to the track. Wale's instantly recognizable flow captivates, and Envy exudes nothing but confidence, charisma, and attitude. In 2024 Masego will embark on his headline Where We Goin? Europe / UK tour with special guest Tanerélle hitting Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Amsterdam, London and many more cities. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Reaching yet another high watermark, his self-titled album Masego incited widespread critical applause upon arrival. Vogue extensively profiled him, hailed Masego as “his most introspective album yet,” and praised his “balancing act between vulnerability and dogged confidence.”

Pitchfork highlighted the record among “33 Great Records You May Have Missed” and promised, “Masego sticks to his whimsical trap-jazz sound on his self-titled album, but adds a little more verve to his step.” HYPEBEAST raved that Masego is, “Well worth the wait, Masego returned with another dose of meticulously layered instrumentation, interspersed with the occasional burst of beatboxing.”

The jazz/hip-hop/RnB multi-instrumentalist prodigy has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date. Lady Lady, his full-length debut, contained the breakout hit "Tadow," certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico. The deluxe EP Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which included the RIAA Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver,” earned Masego his first GRAMMY nomination.

WHERE WE GOIN? TOUR DATES

1/24   Oslo -          Sentrum Scene

1/26   Stockholm - Annexet

1/27   Copenhagen - Falconer Salen

1/30   Hamburg -   Edel-Optics

1/31   Berlin -        Columbiahalle

2/1     Vienna -      Gasometer

2/3     Zurich -       Komplex 457

2/4     Milan -        Fabrique

2/6     Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club

2/7     Madrid -     LA Riviera

2/8     Lisbon -     Sagres Campo Pequeno

2/11   Paris -       Zenith

2/12   Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

2/15   Amsterdam -  Afas Live

2/16   Cologne - Palladium

2/19   Glasgow - O2 Academy

2/20   London -  Alexandra Palace

2/22   Manchester - O2 Apollo

2/23   Bristol -    O2 Academy

2/25   Dublin -    Olympia

Photo Credit: Sam Erickson



