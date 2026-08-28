Mary Gauthier Releases New Song ALCOHOL AND ADDERALL

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/author Mary Gauthier has released her haunting new song, 'Alcohol and Adderall,' off her forthcoming album, RECKONING (out September 25th on Soundly/Thirty Tigers).

Co-written by Gauthier, Ben Roberts and Jaimee Harris, 'Alcohol and Adderall' is a portrait of a relationship with someone struggling to outrun addiction, loneliness, and the wounds that keep pulling them inward. Through vivid imagery, the song captures both the narrator's desire to reach them and the painful realization that some battles cannot be won for another person.

'My friend Ben and I were talking about a friend of his who was having major trouble with alcohol and pills,' says Gauthier. 'People all around were trying to help, trying to pull him back toward the life he could have. And he just kept screwing it up. As we talked, our conversation turned to what it feels like to love someone who is sinking in self-destruction. The helplessness. The sadness. The fear. The anger. The wrenching ache. This is where the song began.'

'Ben and I are both in recovery,' she adds. 'We know what it feels like to be that person spiraling downward. But being on the other side of that struggle, loving someone who can't seem to stop hurting themselves, is a different kind of heartbreak, reaching for someone who keeps building walls between themselves and the people who love them is a hard place to be. Sometimes all you can do is step back and watch them disappear.'

The songs on RECKONING exude an urgency during turbulent times, while offering inspiration and hope. Each song serves as a compelling vignette with characters who arrive at pivotal moments and face choices that ultimately define lives, communities, and even history. After nine critically acclaimed albums, RECKONING is poised to be Gauthier's most important work to date.

Catch Mary Gauthier Live

September 4 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Woodstock

September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Caffe Lena

September 12 – Remus, MI – Michigan Wheatland Festival

September 13 – Remus, MI – Michigan Wheatland Festival

September 13 – Lansing, MI – The Robin Theatre

October 18 – Fairfax, VA – George Mason University: Center for the Arts

October 28 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

October 30 – Arden, DE – Arden Gild Hall

November 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Parkway Theater

January 13 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie's Attic

January 14 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie's Attic

February 3 – St Augustine, FL – Cafe Eleven

February 4 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage

February 5 – Safety Harbor, FL – Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

February 7 – Winter Haven, FL – Gram Parsons Derry Down

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...