Martina McBride & Wendy Moten to Judge Songwriting Challenge For VEVA Collect

The song will be reviewed by Martina McBride, Paul Worley and Wendy Moten.

Feb. 09, 2023  

VEVA Collect, a leading music tech company, in partnership with Shiner Beer announces the launch of the Shiner Song Contest - powered by VEVA Collect inviting songwriters to create a song that will be reviewed by Martina McBride, Paul Worley and Wendy Moten.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a $1,000 cash award, direct feedback from Martina McBride and Wendy Moten and legendary producer Paul Worley, a signed item from Martina McBride and Wendy Moten, a 2-day recording session with Blackbird Academy valued at $900, a full-year subscription to Inside Blackbird, a full-year subscription to VEVA Collect's Pro Unlimited Account, a Shiner branded acoustic guitar, and YETI gear.

Ten runners-up will be selected at random to receive a full-year subscription to VEVA Collect's Pro Unlimited Account valued at $600 and a full-year subscription to Inside Blackbird, along with written feedback from a panel of experts. The VEVA Collect Challenge Contest is open to all songwriters, with entries accepted from February 15, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

"We're thrilled to launch this challenge and give songwriters the opportunity to showcase their talent and have their work heard by industry legends," said Deborah Fairchild, President for VEVA Sound. "Martina McBride's music has inspired generations of musicians, and we're excited to see the creativity and passion that will come from this contest."

For more information on the VEVA Collect Challenge Contest, including entry guidelines and rules, please visit https://vevacollect.com/shinersongcontest

Additionally, Deborah Fairchild, President of VEVA Sound, is partnering with Martina McBride along with Beverly Keel, Dean of MTSU's College of Media and Entertainment, as well as Wendy Moten, runner-up from Season 21 of "The Voice," for a special panel discussion focusing on "Fostering Diversity & Equity in the Music Industry" at the upcoming SXSW Conference & Festival. The panelists will share their stories of triumph and ways they have overcome adversity to sustain and thrive in their careers in the music industry.

The discussion will take place on March 15, 2023, from 4-5 pm CT at the Austin Convention Center, Room 17AB. The event is open to all registered attendees. "We're excited to bring this important discussion to the forefront at SXSW," said Deborah Fairchild, President of VEVA Sound. "Women are underrepresented in the music industry, and it's time for us to address this issue and work towards creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive industry for all."

Additionally, VEVA is partnering with SoundExchange for the SXSW Artist Village in Austin, from March 13th to 17th. VEVA engineers will be on hand to demonstrate the capabilities of VEVA Collect and educate music creatives on how to optimize their workflow. Join VEVA Collect and SoundExchange at SXSW to learn about the latest advancements in music technology and the importance of supporting songwriters in their creative pursuits.

VEVA will also participate in a panel discussion with The Ivors and Credits Due at the British Embassy, entitled "Building Global Recognition of Songwriters - Why The Ivors matter." The panel will be hosted by The Ivors Academy and sponsored by VEVA Collect and Credits Due, and will take place on Thursday, March 16th from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the British Music Embassy at Cedar Street Courtyard in Austin, Texas (208 W. 4th Street).

Featuring industry leaders such as Tom Gray (Ivors Academy Chair and member of Gomez), Autumn Rowe (Grammy-winning songwriter), Nigel Elderton (peermusic), and Andrea Czapary Martin (CEO, PRS for Music), the panel will delve into the importance of increased songwriter recognition, accurate credits, and data in the music industry.

Lastly, VEVA is sponsoring a showcase in partnership with the legendary record label Kill Rock Stars taking place on Friday, March 18 beginning at 8pm at Cheer Up Charlie's (900 Red River Street). The event will include performances by Ron Gallo, Shelly Fairchild, Mya Byrne, Mightmare, Seán Barna, Ryan Cassata, Shaylee and more.

Slim Moon President of Kill Rock Stars says, "We are so excited to be collaborating with our friends at VEVA to present this year's SXSW slate of a bunch of our newly signed and priority artists. VEVA has created some cool swag to promote our entire roster. We can't wait to give those away, celebrate new music and immerse ourselves in Austin for the week! Credits are cool, music is cool and love is cool."



