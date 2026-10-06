Martin Saint Makes Peace With Past on ENDLESS BRIDGE Single

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Montreal-based indie rock artist Martin Saint, formerly of The Ember Glows, has released a new single, 'Endless Bridge,' a reflection on love, loss, forgiveness, and the art of leaving. The song moves from romance and heartbreak toward acceptance, surrender, and the possibility of renewal, drawing on the atmospheric pull of artists such as Echo and the Bunnymen, The Mission and The Church while filtering those influences through Saint's own cinematic voice.

The track was originally written in 2017 with Citylake, the band Saint led before fronting The Ember Glows. Nearly a decade later, he has revisited the song, reworking it under his own name. The single follows Saint's 2025 'Seekers' album and pairs his baritone vocals and poetic imagery with a sound drawing from post-punk's shadowy textures while pushing toward an ultimately uplifting feel. It arrives alongside his new book, 'Under The Full Angry Moon.'

'Endless Bridge' follows a relationship from its tender, snow-covered beginnings through heartbreak and separation, ultimately arriving at the possibility of reconciliation and emotional release. Its imagery moves between the innocence of early romance, a sense of divine grace, and the vulnerability of confronting what remains after two people part. Rather than holding on at all costs, the narrator gradually arrives at a place of acceptance—where forgiveness becomes a form of freedom, and letting go becomes its own expression of love. The final image, like an offering carried out to sea, captures that surrender: painful, beautiful, and ultimately liberating.

Martin Saint is a Montreal-based singer-songwriter best known as lead singer and guitarist of The Ember Glows and, prior to that, Citylake. Since The Ember Glows parted ways in 2024 after half a decade and a solid string of releases, Saint has established himself as a solo artist. Apart from writing, recording and performing his own music, he also collaborates with a handful of fellow Montreal artists, such as Johnny Couteau, SU, DJ Sarcastic, and HJ & The Constellations.

'Endless Bridge' is Saint's first new music since his full-length 'Seekers' album, released in spring of 2025. With glimmers of Nick Cave, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Bauhaus and The Doors infused through his work, his music presents a cinematic mood permeated by poetic lyrics, baritone vocals, and hooks over soundscapes.

'The song 'Endless Bridge' is about as close to a love song as I'll ever get, but there's a bittersweetness to it. Beginnings, endings, renewals. It expresses faith in the future and letting go of forces holding us back, even if this may take a lifetime. There's definitely a spiritual undertone tucked in there. Musically, I wanted something that'd sound epic. Something that is melancholic and foggy, but ultimately also uplifting and catchy,' says Martin Saint.

'In between the two albums, I went back into the studio to re-record 'Endless Bridge', one of my holder songs that I had originally released back in 2017 with my former band Citylake. I felt this song, in particular, deserved a dedicated rework and a new release — under my own name this time around. This song and its performance reflects where I am at this moment in time, as well as how far I've come since the period that the song was penned.'

On 'Endless Bridge,' Martin Saint is accompanied by Julie Abel on piano, Frank Bones on drums, and Jack Vignavong on bass. Recorded and co-produced by Frank Bones and Martin Saint at Indica Studio 24, Studio Pacifique and Martini Lounge, with recording assistance from Olivier René de Cotret, the single was mixed by Frank Bones with cover photography and design by Ursa Minor.

Martin Saint has also published 'Under The Full Angry Moon,' a collection of song lyrics spanning a few years, along with a number of short poems and his own drawings to illustrate specific songs. The book comes with QR codes that lead to the respective recordings. Just as his music combines some of the dark elements of 80s UK post-punk with a touch of psychedelia, the book also blends cinematic imagery with dramatic delivery.

Out October 6th, 'Endless Bridge' is available everywhere online, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. Work is already underway towards Martin's next full-length album in 2027.

Credits

Written and arranged by Martin Saint

Martin Saint - vocals and guitar

Julie Abel - piano

Frank Bones - drums

Jack Vignavong - bass

Recorded by Frank Bones and Martin Saint at Martini Lounge, Indica Studio 24 and Studio Pacifique

Assisted by Olivier René de Cotret

Mixed and mastered by Frank Bones

Co-produced by Frank Bones and Martin Saint

Cover sleeve photography & design by Ursa Minor

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