BEAUTY IN CHAOS & Ashton Nyte Release New Single HOME

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LA-based outfit BEAUTY IN CHAOS and Ashton Nyte, of famed South African goth rockers THE AWAKENING, are reigniting a creative partnership with 'Home', a new single arriving exactly 8 years after they announced the debut album with the track 'Storm'. Nyte's vocals and lyrics blend with the atmospheric soundscape crafted by Michael Ciravolo and Grammy nominated producer Michael Rozon, transforming themes of love, trust, connection and belonging into an emotionally charged anthem. The video was directed and edited by Nyte and Vicente Cordero (Industrialism Films).

This is the first taste of BIC's fifth album 'Quiet Place', out September 28. Since Ciravolo launched the project in 2018, BIC has evolved into a musical crossroads, featuring collaborators involving members of The Mission, The Cure, Ministry, NIN, Cheap Trick, Marilyn Manson and Ice-T. With 'Storm' igniting Beauty In Chaos' journey so many years ago, as well as a lasting friendship and creative partnership, Ciravolo and Nyte's reunion on 'Home' brings the story full circle. Deeply personal, this is a celebration of finding the person, place and connection that feels like home.

Beauty In Chaos reunites with longtime collaborator Ashton Nyte of famed South African goth rockers The Awakening for their new single 'Home' - an intimate, emotionally resonant track that arrives exactly eight years after Nyte first joined the Michael Ciravolo-led project for 'Storm', the debut that introduced BIC to the world.

The anniversary makes 'Home' a particularly fitting reunion, bringing Nyte back to the project for a song about love, trust, connection and the feeling of finally finding where you belong.

'Home' is the first taste of the coming album 'Quiet Place', BIC's fifth full-length record with 10 tracks on offer. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Michael Rozon (Ministry, Jarboe, Wayne Hussey, The Melvins), 'Home' will be released on September 28th via LA-based imprint 33.3 Music Collective.

'Home' arrives eight years to the day that Beauty In Chaos' first video and single 'Storm' were first unleashed, introducing their debut album 'Finding Beauty In Chaos'. Hence, it is fitting that Ashton Nyte should once again contribute lyrics and vocals, against the soundscape written and created by BIC curator Michael Ciravolo and producer Michael Rozon.

'When we started writing music for this album, I wanted to send each artist a bit more open music tracks than in the past, giving them more space to create - with the plan of adding our usual dense textures around and inspired by their words and melody,' says Michael Ciravolo.

'When Ashton sent back his vocals for “Home”, I thought it was perfect in its intimacy, and we added very little if anything at all after. It just felt 'complete' as it was. It think Michael Rozon and I have learned that sometimes less can be best.'

Filmed by Vicente Cordero (Industrialism Films) and Ashton Nyte, who also directed and edited it, the accompanying video features Ashton Nyte (vocals), Michael Ciravolo (guitar) and Tish Ciravolo (bass), Nyte shares, 'I think the video captures the beauty and spirt of the song, without any of the 'goth trappings' that ruin so many videos that fall may fall into this space'.

''Home' is essentially a song that celebrates the simple truth that home is indeed where the heart is, as the old expression goes. A shared life is more meaningful than a life lived in solitude when you share it with someone you love and trust,' says Ashton Nyte.

'Musically, it is one of my favourite melodies that Michael has ever sent my way. Much like 'Storm', it felt like the song was made for me, and I wrote and recorded the lyrics almost immediately upon hearing the music. Yes, I am home again.'

Beauty In Chaos has come a long way since LA-based guitarist Michael Ciravolo (formerly of Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel and current President of Schecter Guitars) launched this project in 2018. Over the years, BIC has involved members of The Mission, The Cure, Ministry, Cheap Trick, The Offspring, Gene Loves Jezebel, Marilyn Manson, Human Drama, Bauhaus, Nine Inch Nails, Van Halen, A Flock of Seagulls and dUg Pinnick, Ice-T, Rolan Bolan and Zakk Wylde, among other luminaries.

''Storm' was so very important to me. It started a lifelong friendship and creative partnership with Ashton, and it also became a seminal part of BIC's musical journey,' says Michael Ciravolo.

'As always, I strive to have our videos completed different from its predecessor. I really loved the style of Ashton's recent videos. Soft focus, black and white is certainly the 'polar opposite' from our 'Get Down Moses' video and felt perfect in its intimate simplicity for 'Home'. I had ultimate confidence in handing the editing keys to Ashton on this one.”

Most recently, Beauty In Chaos released the digital compilation 'Hidden In Plain Sight, 2018-2025', preceded by the double A-side single 'Get Down Moses', immortalized by Johnny Cash, and the much-loved Joe Strummer classic 'God's Gonna Cut You Down'.

'Home' is available everywhere digitally, including Bandcamp and the artist's store, where all past BIC releases can also be found. On September 28th, the 'Quiet Place' album will be available digitally and as a double vinyl release.

Credits

Written by Ashton Nyte, Michael Ciravolo & Michael Rozon

Ashton Nyte - vocals & additional guitar

Michael Ciravolo - guitars & textures

Michael Rozon - bass & drum programming

Dirk Doucette - live drums

Recorded, mixed & mastered by Michael Rozon at SAINTinLA Studio

Produced by Michael Rozon

Video filmed by Vicente Cordero & Ashton Nyte

Directed & Edited by Ashton Nyte

Featuring Ashton Nyte (vocals), Michael Ciravolo (guitar) & Tish Ciravolo (bass)

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