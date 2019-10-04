Marteen Announces 8 Mixtape Out November 8

Heating up the fall to a boiling point, Marteen just guested on the Zach Sang Show where he personally revealed the release date for his anxiously awaited new mixtape, 8, arriving at all digital retailers on November 8, 2019.

As part of the exclusive interview, Marteen spoke to host Zach Sang about everything from his creative process and learning instruments on YouTube, to his Bay Area roots. Plus, he dished on "Sriracha" and broke down what fans should expect from the ten-track 8, discussing his knockout new tune "Turned Off" [feat. Sage the Gemini], other collaborations, and more.

Watch the interview here:





