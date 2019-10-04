Marteen Announces 8 Mixtape Out November 8

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  
Marteen Announces 8 Mixtape Out November 8

Heating up the fall to a boiling point, Marteen just guested on the Zach Sang Show where he personally revealed the release date for his anxiously awaited new mixtape, 8, arriving at all digital retailers on November 8, 2019.

As part of the exclusive interview, Marteen spoke to host Zach Sang about everything from his creative process and learning instruments on YouTube, to his Bay Area roots. Plus, he dished on "Sriracha" and broke down what fans should expect from the ten-track 8, discussing his knockout new tune "Turned Off" [feat. Sage the Gemini], other collaborations, and more.

Watch the interview here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Marteen Announces 8 Mixtape Out November 8
  • MASVIDAL Releases 'Human' as Second Album in a Trilogy of Acoustic EPs with Video for 'Hand To Mouth'
  • Cloe Wilder Releases Breathtaking New Single 'Save Me'
  • City and Colour Reveals Release 'A Pill For Loneliness'
  • San Fermin Share New Album 'The Cormorant I'
  • Breathe Carolina Release New Single From Upcoming Album 'Like This'