Marshall Crenshaw Shares New Single From THE BOOTLEG SOUNDS OF MARSHALL CRENSHAW: 1984-87

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Marshall Crenshaw has shared '(We're Gonna) Shake Up Their Minds,' the latest track from his forthcoming archival collection, The Bootleg Sounds of Marshall Crenshaw: 1984-87, out October 23 via Yep Roc Records. The album is now available for pre-order.

Personally curated by Crenshaw from his archives, the collection brings together previously unreleased home demos, live performances, and studio recordings, capturing a particularly fertile period in the career of the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

The Bootleg Sounds of Marshall Crenshaw: 1984-87 offers a revealing look behind the scenes and into Crenshaw's songwriting process, including home recordings of songs that shaped his third and fourth albums, Downtown (1985) and Mary Jean & 9 Others (1987). Early demos sit alongside live tracks from 1986 and 1987, as well as other long-lost material from the archives.

Among the collection's highlights is a previously unreleased rendition of Buddy Holly's 'That'll Be the Day,' featuring Gary Tallent and Max Weinberg of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. The track is a nice homage for Crenshaw, whose deep connection to Holly's music famously includes portraying the rock 'n' roll pioneer in the 1987 La Bamba.

One of the collection's most intriguing stories comes from '(We're Gonna) Shake Up Their Minds.' After hitting a songwriting block, Crenshaw sent the backing track to acclaimed British singer/songwriter Kirsty MacColl to see where she might take it. 'Kirsty wrote a song to the track called 'All I Ever Wanted', but by the time I got it back from her in the mail, I'd figured out the storyline to 'Shake Up Their Minds,' and finished that song myself'

Five years later, Kirsty recorded 'All I Ever Wanted' for her album, Electric Landlady, and released the track in the UK as a single. 'I'm presenting the sequence the way I found it on the tape reel: my demo, followed by the last bit of her demo, which I'd accidentally recorded over.'

Crenshaw and his band will hit the road this fall for a 16-date tour beginning October 27 in Toronto and continuing through the Midwest, Northeast, and East Coast. The run includes stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, and the Washington, D.C. area before wrapping November 23 in New York City. A complete list of tour dates is below and tickets are available here.

The Bootleg Sounds of Marshall Crenshaw: 1984-87 Track listing

1. 'They Will Never Know'

2. (We're Gonna) Shake Up Their Minds

3. All I Ever Wanted (Excerpt)

4. That'll Be the Day

5. Little Wild One (No. 1) (TV track)

6. The Distance Between

7. Blues Is King (TV track)

8. Right Now

9. Vocal Test

10. Town Without Pity

11. Terrifying Karaoke/Synsonics Go Berzerko!!

12. Reet Petite (Live)

13. Try (Live)

14. This Is Easy (Live)

Marshall Crenshaw Tour Dates

October 27 – Hugh's Room Live – Toronto, Ontario

October 28 – Sportsmen's Tavern – Buffalo, NY

October 29 – Magic Bag Theater – Ferndale, MI

October 31 – Old Town School of Folk Music – Chicago, IL

November 1 – The Acorn Theater – Three Oaks, MI

November 2 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

November 11 – City Winery Boston – Boston, MA

November 12 – Fairfield Theater Stage One – Fairfield, CT

November 13 – Daryl's House Restaurant & Live Music Club – Pawling, NY

November 14 – My Father's Place – Roslyn, NY

November 17 – Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center – Old Saybrook, CT

November 18 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA

November 19 – Elkton Music Hall – Elkton, MD

November 21 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis, MD

November 22 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

November 23 – City Winery NYC – New York, NY

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