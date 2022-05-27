Mark Jones Releases New Intimate EP 'Scars'

Americana singer Mark Jones released his new EP, Scars today! These five brand new songs are all penned by Mark and are very personal to him. Chronicling his experience through a failed marriage almost matter-of-factly, Mark's open and honest storytelling will resonate with anyone who's had to experience loss, start over and move on.

While Mark is from the red-dirt scene of Texas, his music resonates with listeners from all genres, and fans of artists like Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan will enjoy it.

Listeners are loving the two already released songs, "Fences" and "Let It Rain." "Fences" has been streamed over 9,000 times this week alone and Mark's monthly listeners are up to almost 37,000 listeners.

"Scars follows my personal journey of reflection after a failed marriage. During that time, I leaned on music as a healer and a muse. My writing has never shied away from real-life situations, and I can tell you that I've lived every word of these songs. The title track was chosen because everyone carries physical and emotional scars. Pain is part of humanity, but ultimately it can be a symbol of strength and lessons learned," says Mark.

In the ever-evolving music scene, it's more important than ever to stand out from the crowd. At 6'7" Mark Jones not only stands out from the crowd, many times he stands above it. The son of a church music director, Jones started piano lessons at the age of six and sang in church and school choirs during his early years.

As a fifth-generation Texan, Mark's deep ties to family, form his unassuming attitude and honest perspective. Though this musical training held some influence, songwriting came to him by chance. Mark was pursuing an Agricultural Economics degree from Texas Tech University when the need for a fine arts credit landed him in a songwriting class. Mark's songs have a foundation of simplicity and truth, with classic country and rock undertones.

Like the troubadours who've inspired him, Mark's songs take you on a personal journey that begins with being true to one's self. In 2014, Breaking Even, the debut album from the native Texan, delivered 12 candid and uncompromising Americana country tracks. Onstage, Mark prefers to skip the banter and allow the music to tell his story.

"I strive to create music that makes sense," Jones says. With the release of a new EP, Mark is looking forward to connecting with audiences and perfecting his blend of county and rock and roll. As Jones says, "I play two kinds of songs: the ones I write, and the ones I like. I hope one of them becomes your favorite."

Listen to the new EP here: