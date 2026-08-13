Luke Combs Adds 2027 Stadium Dates to MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR

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Luke Combs will add a new round of stadium dates to his MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR in 2027, with newly confirmed stops at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, Detroit's Ford Field, Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and San Diego's Petco Park, among other cities. The in-the-round shows will feature special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin. Tickets will go on pre-sale August 19 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following on August 21 at 10:00am local time. Combs' fan club, The Bootleggers, will again receive advance access through a separate pre-sale.

Combs is also the first artist ever to have two different songs simultaneously top the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts, the first to hold the top two spots simultaneously on Billboard's Country Airplay chart twice and earned his 22nd consecutive #1 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart. Additionally, he became the first country artist with three songs earning a billion streams on Spotify and the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond.

Last year, Combs made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, in addition to topping the bills at all-genre festivals such as Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest. A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone ('Guy For That' + 'Missin' You Like This'), Bailey Zimmerman ('Backup Plan,' the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion ('WHY') and Alex Warren ('Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)'), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10—an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, with additional locations opening in Las Vegas and Orlando.

Combs also performed a duet of 'Fast Car' with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline 'Concert for Carolina,' a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR 2027

April 3—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium*

April 10—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium*

April 17—Detroit, MI—Ford Field*

April 24—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field*

May 1—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium*

May 8—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium*

May 15—Kansas City, MO—Arrowhead Stadium*

May 29—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium*

June 5—Vancouver, BC—BC Place*

June 12—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium*

June 19—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High*

June 26—San Diego, CA—Petco Park*

*with special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin

www.LukeCombs.com

The new dates follow Combs' 2026 run, which sold more than 1.3 million tickets and included sold-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium, Ireland's Slane Castle, Paris' Accor Arena, Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA and Sweden's Ullevi Stadium, along with a performance to more than 90,000 fans at Columbus' Ohio Stadium. That tour also included the presentation of three Guinness World Records tied to Combs' chart history and his Wembley headlining run. His most recent album, THE WAY I AM, debuted at number one on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and number two on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

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