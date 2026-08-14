KATSEYE Releases WILD EP, Sold-Out Arena Tour Kicks Off Sept. 1

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KATSEYE released its third EP, WILD, on August 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records, marking a new chapter for the group following a two-year run that included the top-five Billboard 200 debut of its 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS. The five-track project includes the Billboard Hot 100 hits PINKY UP and Animal. To coincide with the release, KATSEYE performed at the Citi Concert Series on NBC's TODAY and appeared earlier in the week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for its first musical performance on a late-night program. The group's sold-out KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD arena tour is set to begin September 1.

Shaped by a defining two-year journey, the project captures the feeling of a wild ride fueled by growth and transformation. The five-song EP is the follow-up to the GRAMMY-nominated global girl group's 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, (HYBE x Geffen Records), which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200.

KATSEYE will launch THE WILDWORLD TOUR on September 1 at Dublin's 3Arena. The global arena run sold out in under 48 hours and includes two-night stands at The O2 in London, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. For further details, visit www.katseye.world. The group recently headlined their first festivals – Hinterland in Saint Charles, IA, and Head In The Clouds in Pasadena, CA.

Moving beyond the beautiful chaos captured on their last EP, WILD leans into something more euphoric and untamed. Rooted in self-discovery, KATSEYE embraces every version of themselves, resulting in a project that feels open, boundless, and entirely their own.

Leadoff track and first single 'PINKY UP' expands the world KATSEYE have been building – confident, playful and always pushing pop forward. The song received its live debut at Coachella.

Follow-up single 'Animal,' a bold, flirtatious pop anthem that celebrates embracing one's wild side, was co-written by Ed SHeeran, who recalls, 'I heard KATSEYE's song 'Gnarly' last year when I was in Mexico and loved it. Said I was a fan and reached out to them to see if I could write them a song. We've created 'Animal' together.' The official video for 'Animal' features a cameo by Demi Moore.

'Hootie Frutti' is KATSEYE's strongest statement yet: fierce, sun-drenched, and dripping with attitude from the first drum hit. Built on rattling Brazilian phonk-inspired percussion and maximalist pop production, the track pairs hard-hitting drums with a playful, food-and-luxury-coded flirtation that turns confidence into a full sensory experience. Released today, the official video for 'Hootie Frutti' captures a vibrant underground Brazilian party that's on the brink of ending – until KATSEYE shows up and brings it back to life. Alfred Marroquin (Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish) directed with production by Somesuch. Ashley Soloman served as executive producer and Whitney Jackson as producer.

'Bel Air' is a shimmering, emotionally-charged ballad that captures the bittersweet ache of outgrowing something you once loved. Closing out the EP, the charismatic 'That Way' is a playful yet commanding song about power dynamics and desire but told entirely on the group's own terms: an invitation, not a plea.

CD and vinyl editions featuring the individual members of KATSEYE are available at Target and exclusively include the bonus track 'Unloveu,' which group member Lara Raj wrote and produced with Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Justin Bieber) and Ross Golan (Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez).

In the leadup to the release of WILD, KATSEYE spoke with NPR's 'All Things Considered,' whipped up some of their favorite food for Vogue's 'Now Serving' series, went sneaker shopping with Complex, appeared on the podcast 'Therapuss with Jake Shane' and taught students to dance to 'Animal' in an episode of 'Celebrity Substitute.' The group lead off Billboard's 2026 '21 Under 21' list and also appeared in Variety's 'Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report.' KATSEYE was Vanity Fair's 'VANITIES' subject for the July issue, marking the first time the magazine chose a group for the long-standing feature, and appeared on the June covers of Allure in the United States, Korea and the Philippines.

Tracklist

1. Pinky Up

2. Animal

3. Hootie Frutti

4. Bel Air

5. That Way

Bonus track (Target & International Retailer Exclusive Versions): Unloveu

A limited theatrical engagement for the companion film KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, directed by Nadia Hallgren, is underway at roughly 1,700 cinemas in more than 60 countries following its August 4 premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Julian Song



Photo Credit: Julian Song

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