Mark Ambor Confirms Debut Album 'Rockwood' Will Release in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakthrough vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mark Ambor has confirmed his debut album, Rockwood, is set for release August 16 via Hundred Days Records—pre-save/pre-order it here. In celebration, a new track, “Our Way,” arrives this Friday, June 28.

“Rockwood was the perfect escape for my friends and I growing up. A place where the weight of the world fell off our shoulders for just a moment. If I’ve done this album justice, it’ll be that escape for whoever listens.”

Ambor’s full-length debut comes amid a landmark 2024 for the rising star, who sold out his extensive headline tours across North America and Europe in less than 24 hours, penned his first chart-topping single and captivated a global fanbase through his prodigious storytelling and steady stream of new music—all within a few short years of starting to write lyrics in his parents’ basement during 2020. Ambor began uploading cover songs and snippets of originals online following his pandemic-ridden graduation year and before long, he went from playing mostly alone in his room to charming millions of fans across the world and garnering enough momentum for the release of his debut EP, Hello World, in 2022.

The new album will feature previously shared songs “I Hope It All Works Out” and “Good To Be,” which landed on the charts in 25 countries, as well as his latest offering, hit single “Belong Together.” Since Ambor teased the track earlier this year, “Belong Together” has reached the top 40 on the global Billboard 200, topped charts in 20 countries and amassed over 350 million streams—peaking at nearly 5 million a day.

Rockwood was produced and written by Ambor in the same childhood home where his career took off, just a short drive away from the eponymous State Park, a lush estate nestled in Westchester County. “Rockwood is a place you’d go to watch the sunset, to drink, to smoke, first date, maybe a picnic…everyone has a version of that, no matter where you grow up,” he explains. “I want this album to be an escape for people. I want them to feel good when they listen to these songs. I want them to feel heard. I want them to feel like part of a community, to feel a certain togetherness, to feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves.”

From sharing his first taste of music online in 2020, to quickly garnering millions of monthly listeners and selling his first headlining tour in less than a day, Mark Ambor’s rise has been meteoric. Since the release of his debut EP, Hello World, in 2022 and accompanying internet recognition, the 26-year-old emerging musician has found himself at the top of the global charts, solidifying himself as a rising force and artist to watch. His new album, Rockwood, marks his largest body of work to date.

Comments