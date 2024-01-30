Marika Hackman Announces First North American Tour In 5 Years

Tickets will go on-sale Friday, Feb 2nd at 10am local time.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Marika Hackman Announces First North American Tour In 5 Years

UK-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Marika Hackman recently released her fantastic new self-produced album Big Sigh to critical acclaim.

To celebrate its release, Hackman announces her stateside return after 5 years with a North American tour this Fall. The month-long run will kick off in September in Toronto – see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE when they go on-sale Friday, Feb 2nd at 10am local time.

Big Sigh, Marika Hackman's first album in four years, is the “hardest record” Marika has ever made and is, as its title suggests, a release of sorts. With the release of her 2019 album Any Human Friend, Marika felt liberated and began embracing her queer identity and sexuality in a big way. But lockdown in 2020 soon left her stifled and isolated, unable to craft a fully formed song, and wondering if she'd ever write again.

After a hard-fought journey back from a lengthy creative dry spell, Marika brings us Big Sigh, which she co-produced with Sam Petts-Davies [Thom Yorke, Warpaint] and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). 

She also performed every element of the record, save for the brass and strings. Big Sigh finds Marika venturing into fresh terrain, with a constant tug between organic instrumentation and the harsher dynamics of synthetic distortion. It's like walking into an abandoned industrial wasteland covered in poison ivy, with a blend of sadness, stress and lust, but mostly - and crucially - relief. 

Tour Dates

UK / EU Headline Dates 

March 12 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor

March 14 - Manchester, England @ Gorilla

March 15 - Leeds, England @ The Wardrobe

March 16 - Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ The Cluny

March 18 - Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

March 19 - Birmingham, England @ Castle & Falcon

March 20 - Bristol, England @ Strange Brew

March 21 - London, England @ Hackney Church

April 8 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

April 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

April 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

April 12 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

April 14 - Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

April 15 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain

North American Headline Dates

Sept 05 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Sept 06 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

Sept 07 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Sept 09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Hall

Sept 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Sept 12 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

Sept 13 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

Sept 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Sept 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept 17 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom

Sept 18 - Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sept 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Sept 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Sept 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sept 25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sept 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Sept 28 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

Sept 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 03 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Oct 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

Oct 05 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Photo credit Steve Gullick




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet Photo
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet

GLAAD recognizes both the meteoric expansion of LGBTQ representation in music and the influence LGBTQ artists have had on the music industry at-large over the last several years. As such, GLAAD's presence on the Grammys red carpet, co-hosted by Gigi Gorgeous Getty and GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos.

2
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares VII Photo
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares 'VII'

The stunningly beautiful double album Hereafter is a new major work from guitarist/composer Kim Myhr, written for the 15-piece Stavanger-based ensemble Kitchen Orchestra. Myhr shares the haunting opus 'VII.' Hereafter consists of two main parts, a morning and evening raga, where the first part is darker and the second part is more uplifting.

3
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing Superstar Photo
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Superstar'

Anthony Hamilton and Jennifer Hudson join forces to sing 'Superstar' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' Anthony also discusses his son's perfect pitch, his favorite song 'Charlene,' and his exploration of black love through his music. Watch videos from the episode now!

4
Michael Head Drops New Single Shirls Ghost With Album, Memoir & Tour Photo
Michael Head Drops New Single 'Shirl's Ghost' With Album, Memoir & Tour

Fans of his four-decade back catalogue and readers ready for a ride through half a century of popular culture, with Head as their guide, will delight in news that his long-awaited autobiography, Ciao Ciao Bambino: A Magical Memoir, is also announced for publication by Nine Eight Books on Thu 15 August 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG