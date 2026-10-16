Mariah Carey's 'Loverboy Remix' Video Returns in 4K for GLITTER Anniversary

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Mariah Carey's 'Loverboy Remix' music video returns in true 4K today as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of GLITTER. Featuring Da Brat, Ludacris, Shawnna and Twenty II, the David LaChapelle-directed visual has been meticulously reconstructed from its original 35mm film elements, preserving the original edit while revealing previously unseen details. For the first time since its original release, the video is available in digital format and on streaming platforms.

LaChapelle filmed both the original 'Loverboy' and 'Loverboy Remix' videos at LA County Raceway in May 2001. For the restoration, the remix video was rebuilt from its original, unassembled 35mm film elements. The footage was scanned frame by frame in true 4K on a Lasergraphics Director, then re-edited shot by shot to match the original video. A new color grade brings out the film's full dynamic range, giving fans a more detailed view of LaChapelle's imagery while retaining the pacing and performances of the 2001 release.

'Loverboy Remix' opens Glitter, Mariah's beloved 2001 cult classic and the soundtrack to the film of the same name. Inspired by the film's 1983 setting, her eighth studio album blends dance-pop, funk, hip-hop and R&B and spawning standout singles 'Loverboy,' 'Never Too Far,' and 'Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)' alongside collaborations including Eric Benét, Ludacris, Da Brat, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous and Ja Rule. Its enduring fan support helped fuel the #JusticeForGlitter campaign, which propelled the album to No. 1 on the iTunes albums chart in 2018.

In honor of the milestone, Glitter will return to all streaming platforms as an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition featuring 15 additional tracks, including selections from Mariah's personal vault and new collaborations with Rochelle Jordan and Channel Tres. Further details will be unveiled soon.

Glitter will also be available in two collectible vinyl offerings:

Vinyl Editions

Midnight Purple 2LP vinyl: standard album

Glittering Pink 2LP vinyl: a limited-edition deluxe version featuring three bonus tracks — 'Out Here On My Own,' 'Never Too Far/Hero (Medley)' and 'Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)' available exclusively via amazon.com/mariahcarey, shop.mariahcarey.com, and uDiscover Music.

'Out Here On My Own,' Mariah's rendition of Irene Cara's 1980 hit from 'Fame,' and 'Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)' were first released on Mariah's acclaimed 2020 compilation album, The Rarities, which was released alongside her New York Times bestselling memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey.' The 'Never Too Far/Hero (Medley)' was first performed at the United We Stand charity concert and the studio version appears here for the first time on vinyl.

Pre-order the vinyl and pre-save the Digital Deluxe Edition here.

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