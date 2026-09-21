Channel Tres Remixes Mariah Carey's 'All My Life' for GLITTER 25th Anniversary

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Mariah Carey's 2001 album Glitter has turned 25, and Compton-based singer, rapper and producer Channel Tres has remixed the album standout 'All My Life' to mark the anniversary. The track will appear on the expanded Digital Deluxe Edition of Glitter, out October 30 alongside new color vinyl versions.

'It was an honor to remix 'All My Life' for Mariah Carey,' said Channel Tres. Glitter was such a big part of my childhood, and I never would've imagined in a million years that I'd get to remix a song from it. The fact that Mariah co-produced this song with Rick James, another one of my musical idols, makes it even more special. Getting to sit with those stems was a moment I'll never forget. This one means a lot to me. Thank you, Mariah.'

The new Channel Tres remix follows a newly reimagined version of 'Didn't Mean To Turn You On' featuring British-Canadian singer/songwriter Rochelle Jordan and produced by KLSH.

Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Glitter, her 2001 cult classic that has experienced a resurgence in the years since its original release. Mariah's eighth studio album and the soundtrack to the film of the same name, Glitter drew inspiration from the film's 1983 setting, blending dance-pop, funk, hip-hop and R&B and spawning standout singles 'Loverboy,' 'Never Too Far,' and 'Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)' alongside an all-star cast of collaborators including Eric Benét, Ludacris, Da Brat, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous and Ja Rule.

To mark the milestone, Glitter returns to vinyl for the first time since its original release, alongside an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition featuring 15 additional tracks, including rare and previously unreleased recordings, arriving October 30 via Def Jam Records/UMe.

'If someone had told me back in 2001 that I'd one day be unironically celebrating Glitter's 25th anniversary, I never would have believed them,' says Mariah. 'I made this album with so much love and care, so it was devastating to watch it become a punchline. I'm endlessly grateful to my fans who kept championing it all these years, and I hope even more people can finally hear it for what it is. We found a few recordings buried in the vault that I am really looking forward to sharing with you in October!'

In celebration of Glitter's silver anniversary, the album will return to all streaming platforms as an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition bursting with 15 additional tracks, to be unveiled later, including selections from Mariah's personal vault–offering a revealing look into the making of the album while pushing its music forward through exciting new collaborations.

Glitter will also be available in two collectible vinyl offerings: the standard album will be pressed on Midnight Purple 2LP vinyl, while a limited-edition deluxe version featuring three bonus tracks —'Out Here On My Own,' 'Never Too Far/Hero (Medley)' and 'Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)'—will be pressed on Glittering Pink 2LP vinyl, available exclusively via amazon.com/mariahcarey, shop.mariahcarey.com, and uDiscover Music. Additionally, a very limited number of signed editions featuring a signed lithograph and foil numbering will be available worldwide.

'Out Here On My Own,' Mariah's rendition of Irene Cara's 1980 hit from 'Fame,' and 'Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)' were first released on Mariah's acclaimed 2020 compilation album, The Rarities, which was released alongside her New York Times bestselling memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey.' The 'Never Too Far/Hero (Medley)' was first performed at the United We Stand charity concert and the studio version appears here for the first time on vinyl.

Released in September 2001, Glitter served as the soundtrack to the musical drama of the same name, starring Mariah as an aspiring singer navigating ambition, romance and the pursuit of stardom. Set against the backdrop of 1983, the album channeled the era's post-disco energy while showcasing Mariah's own blend of pop, R&B and hip-hop. Helping shape its distinctive sound were producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, along with DJ Clue.

In the years since its release, Glitter has undergone a critical and cultural reappraisal, with critics revisiting the album and singles including 'Loverboy' and 'Never Too Far' as ahead of their time. Originally released in the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, amid the events of that day, the album arrived under extraordinary circumstances and was initially misunderstood and dismissed. In the years that followed, Glitter found a new generation of champions, with renewed appreciation reaching new heights in 2018 when fans launched the #JusticeForGlitter campaign in the lead-up to Mariah's 15th studio album, Caution. By the end of the year, Glitter had soared to No. 1 on the iTunes albums chart, more than 17 years after its original release—cementing its status as a cult classic of Y2K pop.

A quarter-century after its original release, Glitter enters its next chapter. With its return to vinyl and an expanded collection that opens Mariah's vault while bringing fresh perspectives to the music, longtime fans can experience the album in a new way, while a new generation of listeners can discover Glitter for the first time.

Glitter (25th Anniversary) 2LP Deluxe Vinyl Tracklisting

Side A

1. Loverboy (Remix)

2. Lead The Way

3. If We

4. Didn't Mean To Turn You On

Side B

1. Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)

2. All My Life

3. Reflections (Care Enough)

4. Last Night A DJ Saved My Life

Side C

1. Want You

2. Never Too Far

3. Twister

4. Loverboy

Side D

1. Out Here On My Own

2. Never Too Far/Hero (Medley)

3. Loverboy (Firecracker - Original Version)

Glitter (25th Anniversary) 2LP Standard Vinyl Tracklisting

Side A

1. Loverboy (Remix)

2. Lead The Way

3. If We

Side B

1. Didn't Mean To Turn You On

2. Don't Stop (Funkin' 4 Jamaica)

3. All My Life

Side C

1. Reflections (Care Enough)

2. Last Night A DJ Saved My Life

3. Want You

Side D

1. Never Too Far

2. Twister

3. Loverboy

Photo Credit: George Holz



Photo Credit: George Holz

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