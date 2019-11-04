Maria Taylor To Perform at Underwater Sunshine Festival in NYC on November 8th

Singer-songwriter Maria Taylor will release her self-titled album next Monday, November 11th. She will be in New York City on November 7th & 8th in support of the record and to perform at Underwater Sunshine Festival at Rockwood Music Hall.

She has shared two singles off the record: "Spinning Wheel" and "Waiting in Line (ft. Adam Duritz)". Maria's seventh and most personal record to date, Maria Taylor will release through her own label Flower Moon Records on November 11th. For more information, please visit: mariataylormusic.com.

Recorded in the midst of typical family chaos, Maria shares moments of extreme vulnerability with us as well as the beauty she's witnessed along the way. She knows how to move forward into the future and, on this record, she shows us unreservedly a Maria Taylor who isn't letting a fear of the unknown keep her from diving into it.

While most everything on the album was played by Maria, Schefano and husband, Ryan Dwyer, special guests also extend to family and friends alike. Joshua Radin added beautiful harmonies on "Stay with You" while Maria's brother, Macey Taylor aka Uncle Mace (Bright Eyes and the Mystic Valley band) tracked all of the bass parts at her dad's (Big Mace) house in Birmingham, Alabama. Marko Kurtovic and Brad Armstron lent guitar licks, while Tiffany Osborn recorded violin and viola in the "isolation booth" - Maria's kid's tiny bedroom. Armstrong also trekked to NYC with a microphone and laptop where he, Maria, and her husband recorded Adam Duritz's achingly powerful vocal track on "Waiting in Line" in the living room of his Manhattan apartment.

Maria Taylor follows the release of her 2016 record In The Next Life, co-produced alongside Nik Freitas (Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band), which features guest vocals from Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes), Joshua Radin, Jake Bellows (Neva Dinova),and others.

After putting out four albums and three EPs as one half of Azure Ray (with co-vocalist Orenda Fink) and lending her voice, piano and drumming skills on numerous Bright Eyes records, Maria announced her solo career in 2005 - a change that would pave the way for five critically acclaimed albums and collaborations with renowned artists such as Jim Eno (Spoon), Michael Stipe (R.E.M.), Moby, Doug Easley (Cat Power, Pavement), David Barbe (Sugar, Drive-By Truckers, Son Volt) and Crooked Fingers. As a performer, Maria has shared the stage with Ben Lee, Josh Rouse, Jason Isbell, Jim James and more. Over the years, fans have heard her music on TV shows such as This is Us, Grey's Anatomy, Parenthood and more.

Maria's impressive resume runs long with critically adored music and collaborations, and on her latest recording she adds to the list with a work that catalogues the experiences, both unique and routine, in a life of music, love, achievement, loss, and lessons learned. So often our most important touchstones are simultaneously beautiful and painful, and this record reflects a life lived by someone conscious of the multitudes in herself and everyone around her.

Listen to "Spinning Wheel" here:





