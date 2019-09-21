Maren Morris Performs on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Maren Morris just performed her hit singles "The Bones" and "Girl" on the outdoor stage at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last night.

Morris leads this year's list of Country Music Association Awards nominees with six nominations- Album Of The Year, Female Vocalist Of The Year, Single Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Music Video Of The Year, and Musical Event Of The Year. This is Morris' second time leading the CMA nominee list in four years, and the strongest showing by a female nominee since Miranda Lambert garnered nine nominations in 2014.

Fresh off the heels of her sold-out Radio City Music Hall and Greek Theatre performances, Morris continues her GIRL: The World Tour with further stops at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville and The Armory in Minneapolis. She will also support Miranda Lambert on her upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour; visit marenmorris.com for full tour details.

Morris' sophomore album GIRL shattered the record for the largest-ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman with 23.96 million streams in its first week. The album debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and continues to receive rave reviews. The record's title track hit #1 on country radio, making it the first solo song by a woman to top the Billboard Country Airplay Chart since February 2018 and Morris' third overall time at #1. Upon its release earlier this year, "GIRL" had the highest debut on Billboard's Country Streaming Songs chart by a female artist and the highest weekly streams by a female country artist ever.

This year Morris received five Grammy nominations and was awarded with a Billboard Music Award for Dance/Electronic Song alongside Zedd and Grey. Morris won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, was named New Artist of the Year at the 50th Annual CMA Awards, Top Country Female Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 52ndAcademy of Country Music Awards. She was also the most played female artist on country radio in 2017 and 2018.

GIRL: THE WORLD TOUR

September 20 San Luis Obispo, CA Avila Beach Golf Resort**†

September 21 Las Vegas, NV iHeart Radio Day Stage

September 22 Boston, MA Country 102.5 Street Party

September 26 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Water Works Park**†

September 27 Columbia, MO Roots, Blues & BBQ Festival

October 3 Lafayette, LA Cajundome‡‡§‡

October 4 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center‡‡§‡

October 5 Bossier City, LA Centurylink Center‡‡§‡

October 10 Champaign, IL State Farm Center‡‡§‡

October 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena‡‡§‡

October 12 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center‡‡§‡

October 18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater**†

November 7 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena‡‡§‡

November 8 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena‡‡§‡

November 9 Orlando, FL Amway Center‡‡§‡

November 15 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom‡†

November 16 Minneapolis, MN The Armory‡†

November 21 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡§††

November 22 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena‡‡§††

November 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex‡‡§††

December 5 Maui County, HI Maui Songwriters Festival

†Hailey Whitters

‡Tenille Townes

§Pistol Annies

**Kassi Ashton

††Ashley McBryde

‡‡support for Miranda Lambert





