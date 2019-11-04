Marcus King Announces UK Headline Tour

Marcus King today announced his return to the UK / Ireland, embarking on a headline run of shows in February 2020. Tickets will go on sale on November 8th at 9am and can be purchased here.

MARCUS KING BAND 'EL DORADO' 2020 TOUR DATES

Feb 21st - The Wardrobe, Leeds

Feb 22nd - Oran More, Glasgow

Feb 23rd - Whelans, Dublin

Feb 25th - Electric Ballroom, London

Feb 26th - Academy 3, Manchester

Feb 27th - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Feb 28th - Thekla, Bristol

This tour announcement follows the news of Marcus King's forthcoming genre-bending debut solo record, El Dorado - produced by Grammy Award-winner Dan Auerbach, available from January 17th 2020 via Snakefarm Records in the UK.



Already a 23-year-old guitar phenomenon, El Dorado is set to further establish King as an innovative songwriter and one of the most soulful voices of his generation. With a hint of Van Morrison, the rasp of Joe Cocker, the emotion of Otis Redding and the sweetness of Sam Cooke, his remarkable voice shines to full effect on the gorgeously soulful new track, 'Wildflowers & Wine', which has just been released.



Discussing the song's lyrics, King shares, "Driving from South Carolina to see a girl in Virginia. Stopping only to grab a bottle of red wine, and to pick some wildflowers by the interstate. With some help from Dan Auerbach and Ronnie Bowman, the song really came to life lyrically. This is one of my favourite memories and I'm so happy to share it with you."



El Dorado is a contemporary sonic exploration of timeless rock, blues, southern R&B and country-soul, where subtle acoustics and pedal steel shine bright alongside raucous electric guitars and blistering solos. Following their previous collaboration on the song 'How Long', from the current Carolina Confessions album (2018), King and Auerbach co-wrote the 12 songs for El Dorado in only three days...



On working with King, Auerbach states: "Marcus is known by so many as a phenom guitar player, and rightfully so. He's regularly the best player in the room, hands down. I was equally blown away by the way he can sing - so effortless, so soulful, straight from the heart. He's a naturally gifted writer too, which was clear straight away. Everything for him is so innate - that's why he can always go right to the heart of a song and connect in a deeper way. He's really one of a kind and I'm proud I got to work alongside him on this record."



Debut single, 'The Well', a fuzzy, electric-blues composition which rumbles down the highway like Marcus' jet black El Dorado, premiered with Rolling Stone who stated, "The result is an album that expands on King's established Southern jam-rock sound. On 'The Well', the first song released from 'El Dorado', King embraces the blues, firing off ferocious solos and singing about the fantasy of 'easy street'. In short, it doesn't exist, but that doesn't stop King from pining for better times."



'El Dorado' was written and recorded at Auerbach's Nashville studio, Easy Eye Sound, with legendary writers including Paul Overstreet, Ronnie Bowman and Pat McLaughlin.



Auerbach also enlisted revered studio musicians including drummer Gene Chrisman and keyboard player Bobby Wood. Their renowned work as members of the American Sound Studio band includes Dusty Springfield's 'Son of a Preacher Man', Elvis Presley's 'Suspicious Minds' and hits by Bobby Womack, Joe Tex & many others.



El Dorado is available to pre-order here: https://www.marcuskingband.colortestmerch.com/





