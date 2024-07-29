Marcia Hines Adds 2nd Redland Show to 'Still Shining' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marcia Hines has announced a 2nd show at the Redland Performing Arts Centre after the first show on 18 August sold out within weeks of going on sale.

The new show will be a 3.00pm matinee on Sunday, 20 November and tickets are on sale now.

This tour is another highlight for the extraordinary Miss Hines and her never-ending career inventions. A musician, an amazing singer and a beloved member of the Australian theatre and music community. In her own words "There are still many rivers to cross!"

STILL SHINING: THE 50th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT TOUR 2024 NEW SHOW

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD (3pm show)



Tickets on sale now here.



PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHOWS

Thursday, 8 August 2024 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA



Friday, 9 August 2024

Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA



Saturday, 10 August 2024

Crown Theatre, Perth WA



Friday, 16 August 2024

Cremorne Orpheum Theatre, Sydney NSW



Saturday, 17 August 2024

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD



Sunday, 18 August 2024

Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD (3pm show)

SOLD OUT



Thursday, 22 August 2024

Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA



Friday, 23 August 2024

Lea Memorial Theatre, Port Augusta SA



Saturday, 24 August 2024

Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla SA



Thursday, 29 August 2024

Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT



Friday, 30 August 2024

Cremorne Orpheum Theatre, Sydney NSW

SOLD OUT



Saturday, 31 August 2024

Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW



Friday, 6 September 2024

The Broken Heel Festival, Broken Hill NSW



Saturday, 7 September 2024

The Round, Nunawading VIC

SOLD OUT



Friday, 13 September 2024

Woodville Town Hall, Adelaide SA



Saturday, 14 September 2024

The Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA



Friday, 20 September 2024

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD



Saturday, 21 September 2024 Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD Friday, 27 September 2024

Union Community Arts Theatre, Wonthaggi VIC



Saturday, 28 September 2024

Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC



Friday, 4 October 2024

Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA



Saturday, 5 October 2024

Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier SA



Friday, 11 October 2024

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW



Saturday, 12 October 2024

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD



Friday, 18 October 2024

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD



Saturday, 19 October 2024

Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD



Friday, 25 October 2024

West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC



Saturday, 26 October 2024

Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta VIC



Saturday, 9 November 2024

Belmont Sailing Club, Newcastle NSW



Friday, 15 November 2024

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC



Saturday, 16 November 2024

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC



Sunday, 17 November 2024

Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC (2pm show)



Friday, 22 November 2024

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC



Saturday, 23 November 2024

Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC



Friday, 29 November 2024

Horsham Town Hall, Horsham VIC



Saturday, 30 November 2024

The Playhouse, Geelong VIC Tickets on sale here

About Marcia Hines

Australia’s beloved musical treasure Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five decades, has released 22 albums, selling 2.6 million copies, and has garnered countless chart-topping singles and multi-platinum records globally.

Marcia is an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere, constantly reinventing herself and setting industry benchmarks. She moved from Boston Massachusetts to Sydney in 1970, at just 16, to star in the Australian production of Hair and then became the first black woman to star in Jesus Christ Superstar. She is an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere, constantly reinventing herself and setting industry benchmarks.

