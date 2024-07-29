Marcia Hines Adds 2nd Redland Show to 'Still Shining' Tour

The new show will be a 3.00pm matinee on Sunday, 20 November and tickets are on sale now.
Marcia Hines has announced a 2nd show at the Redland Performing Arts Centre after the first show on 18 August sold out within weeks of going on sale.
The new show will be a 3.00pm matinee on Sunday, 20 November and tickets are on sale now.
This tour is another highlight for the extraordinary Miss Hines and her never-ending career inventions. A musician, an amazing singer and a beloved member of the Australian theatre and music community. In her own words "There are still many rivers to cross!"
|
|
Australia’s beloved musical treasure Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five decades, has released 22 albums, selling 2.6 million copies, and has garnered countless chart-topping singles and multi-platinum records globally.
Marcia is an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere, constantly reinventing herself and setting industry benchmarks. She moved from Boston Massachusetts to Sydney in 1970, at just 16, to star in the Australian production of Hair and then became the first black woman to star in Jesus Christ Superstar. She is an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere, constantly reinventing herself and setting industry benchmarks.
Videos