Marcia Hines Adds 2nd Redland Show to 'Still Shining' Tour

The new show will be a 3.00pm matinee on Sunday, 20 November and tickets are on sale now.

Marcia Hines has announced a 2nd show at the Redland Performing Arts Centre after the first show on 18 August sold out within weeks of going on sale.

The new show will be a 3.00pm matinee on Sunday, 20 November and tickets are on sale now.

This tour is another highlight for the extraordinary Miss Hines and her never-ending career inventions. A musician, an amazing singer and a beloved member of the Australian theatre and music community. In her own words "There are still many rivers to cross!"

STILL SHINING: THE 50th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT TOUR 2024

NEW SHOW
Sunday, 20 October 2024
Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD (3pm show)
 
Tickets on sale now here.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHOWS

Thursday, 8 August 2024

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
 
Friday, 9 August 2024
Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
 
Saturday, 10 August 2024
Crown Theatre, Perth WA
 
Friday, 16 August 2024
Cremorne Orpheum Theatre, Sydney NSW
 
Saturday, 17 August 2024
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
 
Sunday, 18 August 2024
Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD (3pm show)
SOLD OUT
 
Thursday, 22 August 2024
Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie SA
 
Friday, 23 August 2024
Lea Memorial Theatre, Port Augusta SA
 
Saturday, 24 August 2024
Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla SA
 
Thursday, 29 August 2024
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
 
Friday, 30 August 2024
Cremorne Orpheum Theatre, Sydney NSW
SOLD OUT
 
Saturday, 31 August 2024
 Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW
 
Friday, 6 September 2024
The Broken Heel Festival, Broken Hill NSW
 
Saturday, 7 September 2024
The Round, Nunawading VIC
SOLD OUT
 
Friday, 13 September 2024
 Woodville Town Hall, Adelaide SA
 
Saturday, 14 September 2024
The Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA
 
Friday, 20 September 2024
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD
 
Saturday, 21 September 2024

Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD

Friday, 27 September 2024
Union Community Arts Theatre, Wonthaggi VIC

Saturday, 28 September 2024
Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC
 
Friday, 4 October 2024
Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA
 
Saturday, 5 October 2024
Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier SA
 
Friday, 11 October 2024
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
 
Saturday, 12 October 2024
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD
 
Friday, 18 October 2024
 Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD
 
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 25 October 2024
West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
 
Saturday, 26 October 2024
Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, Wangaratta VIC

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Belmont Sailing Club, Newcastle NSW
 
Friday, 15 November 2024
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC
 
Saturday, 16 November 2024
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
 
Sunday, 17 November 2024
Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton VIC (2pm show)
 
Friday, 22 November 2024
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC
 
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC
 
Friday, 29 November 2024
Horsham Town Hall, Horsham VIC
 
Saturday, 30 November 2024
The Playhouse, Geelong VIC

Tickets on sale here

About Marcia Hines

Australia’s beloved musical treasure Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five decades, has released 22 albums, selling 2.6 million copies, and has garnered countless chart-topping singles and multi-platinum records globally.

Marcia is an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere, constantly reinventing herself and setting industry benchmarks.  She moved from Boston Massachusetts to Sydney in 1970, at just 16, to star in the Australian production of Hair and then became the first black woman to star in Jesus Christ Superstar.  She is an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere, constantly reinventing herself and setting industry benchmarks.



