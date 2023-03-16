Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maps Share Pye Corner Audio Remix Of 'Lack Of Sleep'

Maps Share Pye Corner Audio Remix Of 'Lack Of Sleep'

The remix is now available on streaming platforms.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Maps, aka James Chapman, has today shared a brand new remix from Pye Corner Audio of "Lack Of Sleep", one of the standout tracks from his fifth studio album, Counter Melodies, out now on limited edition white vinyl, CD and digitally.

Chapman explains, "Pye Corner Audio's sound is a beautiful mixture of the nostalgic and dystopian, pushing sonic boundaries with every release. The world he creates is a warm yet brooding place to completely lose yourself in. It has always been a dream of mine to work together so it was incredible to get that opportunity!

The remix of "Lack Of Sleep" is fantastic, and I couldn't be happier with the results! Majestically, unashamedly huge in every way, it really is a monster of a remix. The build throughout is magnificent, and takes the original further towards the dance floor - while still maintaining Pye Corner Audio's signature, inimitable style. Complete with Acid squelches, euphoric pulsing synths and the constant pushing rhythmic momentum, the remix is a work of beauty and a perfect rush of endorphins. Turn it up!"

The latest 10-track album, which follows 2019's Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss., is an upbeat and uplifting escape from the news flow and features the fastest, most intensely euphoric pieces that Chapman has ever produced. "I've always used music as a way of escape," explains Chapman, "When I sit down and put my headphones on, I am able to go somewhere else."

From the opening chiming bell sounds of "Witchy Feel", Maps nods towards club music with a framing that has never been as fully evident in his music thus far. Beneath Counter Melodies' grids of unwavering beats is a restless unpredictability, full of unplaceable sounds that arrive out of nowhere and exist on the periphery of detectability.

"I've always felt there are some elements of dance music that I like," explains Chapman, "but sometimes it feels purely functional. I've always wanted to make music that has emotion and that makes people feel something. There are elements of this album that have a clubby influence, but I like throwing in curveballs to make my music a bit more interesting."

Initial ideas for Counter Melodies began to form in the wake of Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss. Chapman chose not to tour the album beyond a few shows, instead he found himself DJing a lot towards the end of 2019. "I was enjoying making my own tracks and playing them in my DJ sets," he says. "It's like a comedian trying out new material. I really liked the idea of tracks flowing into one another, like a continuous DJ set. As soon as that idea was in my head, I just worked really hard to make it happen."

While Counter Melodies sounds totally unique in the Maps catalog, there is something about its presentation and tonality that makes it instantly recognizable as Maps. What Chapman has achieved with Counter Melodies is a new adventure through the familiar emotional terrain of the Maps sound, while also transporting you to more resolutely optimistic and hopeful places.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick


Video: Netflix Releases Lewis Capaldi: How Im Feeling Now Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Releases 'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now' Trailer
In this all-access music documentary, award-winning studio Pulse Films partners with breakout artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet. Watch the video now!
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Hit Single Photo
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Hit Single
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD celebrates the 50th anniversary of their 1973 “We’re An American Band” platinum single and album with 2023’s “The American Band Tour,” performing multiple shows across the country and dynamically underlining their trademark “Rock and Soul” classics.
Romain Virgo Makes A Soulful Return With Driver Photo
Romain Virgo Makes A Soulful Return With 'Driver'
The reggae/dancehall powerhouse Donovan “Don Corleon” Bennett (Sean Paul, Rihanna, Sizzla) co- wrote and produced “Driver,” adding fresh gloss and depth to Romain’s modern lovers rock sound. As Romain bears his soul across the track, he expands his vocal range, packing tender romance and sensual flair into smooth melodies.
Emerging K-Pop Group NMIXX Announces First Showcase Tour Photo
Emerging K-Pop Group NMIXX Announces First Showcase Tour
The showcase tour then continues in Asia on June 4 in Bangkok, while also stopping in Jakarta, Taipei, and Singapore, before playing the final show in Manila. The tour will feature music from their first EP expérgo. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the group's comeback after it was first teased earlier last month.

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share