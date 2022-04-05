Mammoth WVH Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Covid Infections

Mammoth WVH is announcing that they will have to cancel their remaining 6 shows of the Young Guns Tour starting with tonight's performance in Raleigh, NC at The Ritz due to members of the touring personnel testing positive for COVID. The other affected dates are April 6th in Charlotte, NC; April 8th in Nashville, TN; April 9th in Dothan, AL; April 10th in Orlando and April 12th in Orlando. Refunds are available at point of purchase for anyone who purchased a ticket to see Mammoth WVH. Dirty Honey will still perform at the scheduled dates as advertised.

"After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the GRAMMYS, I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the Young Guns tour. This morning as everyone took COVID tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn't travel with me were positive. I have tested negative via rapid and PCR tests for the last 5 days in preparation for the GRAMMYS and still continue to do so. With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won't be able to continue. Mammoth WVH will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future," explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

Mammoth WVH mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen returned from the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards in Las Vegas and the positive tests were confirmed as everyone attempted to re-enter the COVID bubble being maintained on the tour. Wolfgang has had numerous tests to participate in all of the GRAMMY® activities and all tests were negative. The Young Guns Tour had received critical and commercial success as two of rock music's freshest faces joined forces to prove that rock music is alive and well. Fans and critics agreed that the tour was an early contender for tour of the year. Mammoth WVH is scheduled to return to the road later this spring in support of their self-titled debut. Confirmed tour dates are below:

April 29 - Tucson, AZ - Pima County Fair

May 10 - Billings, MT - MetraPark Arena *

May 11 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center *

May 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove *

May 14 - Wichita, KS - The Wave *

May 15 - Springfield, MO - Gilloz Theatre

May 17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 18 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Pointfest

* supporting Halestorm

On the heels of the two recent #1 singles at Active Rock Radio "Distance" and "Don't Back Down," a GRAMMY® nomination (Best Rock Song for "Distance") and an IHeart Radio Award win for Best New Rock Artist, Mammoth WVH has released an official music video for "Epiphany" - the third single from their self-titled debut. "Epiphany" is currently #8 bringing Wolfgang Van Halen his third Top 10 single. The single version of "Epiphany" was on Spotify and can be found here. The music video is a live performance compilation that was filmed at two headline shows last October and one of the shows opening for Guns N' Roses last September. The video showcases the Mammoth WVH live band that consists of Wolfgang Van Halen on vocals/keyboards/guitars, Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan on guitars, Ronnie Ficarro on bass and GarrettWhitlock on drums. The video for "Epiphany" can be seen here: https://youtu.be/N4ouNVDG51k.

About Mammoth WVH:

First impressions last a lifetime. Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his debut album - released June 11, 2021, via EX1 Records as a part of his partnership with Explorer1 Music Group. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. The debut album has received critical and commercial acclaim and has garnered Wolfgang Van Halen his first-ever GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rock Song and 2 IHeart Radio Award Nominations - which brought the band a win in the Best New Rock Artist category. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, Wolfgang is stepping into the spotlight with his own brand - Mammoth WVH.

