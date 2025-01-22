Mallrat Sets 2025 North American Tour; Performs on KELLY CLARKSON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a performance of 'Horses' on Kelly Clarkson, Australian singer and songwriter Mallrat is announcing a North American tour, which will see her visiting over twenty cities beginning this April.

Her new album releasing on February 14th, Light hit my face like a straight right, is born from a world of magical realism in Australian suburbia. With an ounce of influence from her time growing up in Brisbane, Mallrat consistently seeks out (real or imaginary) magic in the otherwise ugly and everyday, as a means to understand the people and world around her.

Twelve songs bound with expressive breaks, heartfelt moments, and dance floor ready beats, primed with earlier singles Pavement, 'Horses', 'Ray of Light' and 'Hocus Pocus', the record's sum isn't abstract or tied to didactic stories, but instead, presented as its own inherent being - the music Mallratloves making most captures a feeling or time that words alone don't do justice.

The tour kicks off April 29 in Dallas and includes dates in Austin, Atlanta, New York, Washington DC, Boston, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more, before concluding on June 5 in Los Angeles. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday January 24th @ 10am ET. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: lilmallrat.com

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/29 - House of Blues - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

04/30 - Parish - Austin, TX

05/02 - Vinyl at Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

05/03 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

05/06 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

05/07 - The Foundry at the Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

05/09 - Elsewhere - New York, NY

05/10 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

05/12 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

05/13 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

05/15 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

05/16 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

05/17 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

05/20 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

05/21 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

05/23 - Bottlerock Music Festival - Napa, CA

05/29 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

05/31 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

06/01 - Holocene - Portland, OR

06/04 - Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

06/05- Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

ABOUT MALLRAT

Mallrat has been breaking barriers since her influential debut in 2016 - accumulating over half a billion career streams in her discography and ARIA Platinum status. The project of Grace Shaw has shared stages with Maggie Rogers, Post Malone, King Princess, Conan Gray; collaborated with Azealia Banks, The Chainsmokers, BENEE, Blu DeTiger, Cub Sport; a late night TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden; headline world tours amongst globally recognised festivals Reading and Leeds, Austin City Limits, Laneway, Splendour In The Grass, Listen Out and boasts multiple triple j Hottest 100 entries from 2017 - 2020. The adored songwriter and producer catapulted Mallrat across the globe with critical acclaim from NPR, Stereogum, NME, NYLON, PAPER Magazine, The New York Times, Billboard, Noisey and more further affirming Mallrat as a beacon primed for the world stage.

Comments