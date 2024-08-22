Mallrat Conjures the Celestial and Caustic with 'Ray Of Light'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seminal songwriter and producer, Mallrat, harnesses her latest incantation with new single "Ray Of Light" out now.

Produced by Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, The Knocks, Tate McRae) and mixed by GRAMMY Award winning mixer Oli Jacobs (Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter) on "Ray Of Light," Mallrat finds strength through the power of otherworldly energy. Keeping with her scampish nature and poised craft for playful experimentation, "Ray Of Light" is the latest extension of the equilibrium she artfully renders from extreme dichotomies.



Moved by the process of refraction - light draping through and the spell it casts - Mallrat balances an ethereal sheen with gritty rusty textures. Recalling the intangible but ever-present invisible strings that guide, "Ray Of Light" captures the unbreakable connection that power mobilizes beyond time and distance, the literal and lateral. Illustrated through her hero vocals, bending and twisting as instrumentation bellows from transcendent ambience to beams of hyper-electronica.

Best described in her own words, Mallrat reveals "I often feel pulled in certain directions by invisible forces. I secretly suspect that it's the work of heavenly angels, and sometimes I feel like an alien for these inexplicable knowings. When I imagine this situation through the eyes of somebody who doesn't know wide eyed wonder, I think... These thoughts are at worst grounds to be admitted to the psych ward, and at best an embarrassing cocktail of narcissism and delusion. Wait, I'm Not Crazy! I'm Locked In And Can Talk To Angels!!"

Long established as an artist of integrity and fiercely against the grain, Mallrat has been breaking barriers since her influential debut in 2016 - accumulating over half a billion career streams in her discography and ARIA Platinum status. The project of Grace Shaw has shared stages with Maggie Rogers, Post Malone, King Princess, Conan Gray; collaborated with Azealia Banks, BENEE, Blu DeTiger, Cub Sport; a late-night TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden; headline world tours amongst globally recognized festivals Austin City Limits, Okeechobee, Osheaga, Reading & Leeds, Latitude, and boasts multiple triple j Hottest 100 along with Sirius XMairplay and performances.



The long awaited reveal of new music follows Mallrat's mega collaboration with The Chainsmokers reimagining of her original track "Wish on an Eyelash," boasting over 90 million streams to date, from her groundbreaking #6 ARIA debut album Butterfly Blue. The record catapulted her across the globe with critical acclaim from NPR, Stereogum, NME, NYLON, PAPER Magazine, The New York Times, Billboard, Noisey and more further affirming Mallrat as a beacon primed for the world stage.

