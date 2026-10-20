Major Spark Releases Official Lyric Video for "Jackboot Thugs"
The single, from the band's third independent studio album, addresses U.S. immigration enforcement.
Boston-based indie rock group Major Spark – led by songwriter and vocalist Mark Goodman (Magnet) and producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Charles (Rare Signals) – has released the official lyric video for 'Jackboot Thugs.' The anti-authoritarian single, off their brand-new album Kill The Truth, is a daring statement against current U.S. immigration enforcement. The lyric video was produced by Mike Kundrath at HIP Video.
Earlier this month, Major Spark released their explosive new album, Kill The Truth. The 10-track collection, Major Spark's third independent studio album available via High Wave with distribution from Downtown, is a fierce, razor-sharp political record for our extraordinary times. Written and recorded at Charles' acclaimed Rare Signals studio in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kill The Truth is a record forged from intelligence, historical perspective, and an unbreakable belief in the power of a great hook. Kill The Truth will also be available on vinyl, pressed by Third Man Records and shipping in November.
Formed out of decades of musical partnership and experimentation, Major Spark thrives on sonic exploration without boundaries. Together, Mark Goodman, a veteran of the indie/underground scene who founded the band Magnet in 1995 and has collaborated with Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground and David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven, and Brian Charles, a renowned producer and engineer whose credits include DISPATCH, Marina and the Diamonds, and Weakened Friends, create music that feels timeless yet daring, drawing from eclectic influences while staying true to their indie rock core. The longtime friends first debuted as Major Spark in 2021 with the release of the single 'I'm Not Gonna Stand Around' and their album, Beautiful Noise. The group's follow-up sophomore album, Walk Among the Poppies, was released in 2025 and features the single 'The Other Side,' which encapsulates Major Spark's blend of vintage grit, lyrical sincerity, and rebellious positivity.
Photo Credit: Michael Justin Young
Photo Credit: Michael Justin Young
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