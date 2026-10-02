Major Spark Releases Political Rock Album KILL THE TRUTH

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Boston-based indie rock group Major Spark – led by songwriter and vocalist Mark Goodman (Magnet) and producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Charles (Rare Signals) – has released their new album, Kill The Truth, via High Wave with distribution from Downtown. Kill The Truth will also be available on vinyl, pressed by Third Man Records and shipping in November.

Kill The Truth is a political record described in the release as fierce and razor-sharp for the current moment. The 10-track collection, Major Spark's third independent studio album, includes the previously released anti-authoritarian single 'Jackboot Thugs,' a statement against current U.S. immigration enforcement, and 'I Love This Country,' which serves as what the release describes as a bold ideological reclamation.

'We wanted to create an upbeat set of songs that celebrate media, art and science while tackling the madness of our current political situation,' shares Major Spark. 'We hope Kill The Truth will entertain people and motivate them to get involved and help make meaningful changes in our country.'

In addition to backing vocals from Smith throughout the album, LA-based drummer Chris Lovejoy, who has recorded and/or toured with Charlie Hunter, Norah Jones, Mos Def, Matt Nathanson, and Magnet, was brought in to provide drumming on Kill The Truth.

Major Spark is the project of Mark Goodman, a veteran of the indie/underground scene who founded the band Magnet in 1995 and has collaborated with Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground and David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven, and Brian Charles, a producer and engineer whose credits include DISPATCH, Marina and the Diamonds, and Weakened Friends. The two first debuted as Major Spark in 2021 with the single 'I'm Not Gonna Stand Around' and their album, Beautiful Noise. The group's follow-up sophomore album, Walk Among the Poppies, was released in 2025 and features the single 'The Other Side.' Kill The Truth was written and recorded at Charles' studio, Rare Signals, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kill The Truth Track Listing

1. Kill The Truth

2. Wake The F Up

3. Lick The Boot

4. Vanishing Journalists

5. I Love This Country

6. This Is War

7. Take This Joker Down

8. Little Dreamers

9. Jackboot Thugs

10. I'll Be Your Dropkick Murphy

Photo Credit: Michael Justin Young



Photo Credit: Michael Justin Young

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