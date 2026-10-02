Mahmut Orhan & Francis Mercier Release 'Get Down' House Track

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Mahmut Orhan and Francis Mercier have released their latest collaboration, 'Get Down,' a club-focused track shaped by the pair's shared instinct for groove, movement and global house music.

Following their previous collaboration 'Sadete,' the pair return with a record built around a low-slung groove, pulsating bass beat and a sultry vocal refrain that loops throughout. 'Get Down' keeps the production tight and purposeful, allowing its rhythmic core to breathe as subtle melodic details introduce a moody, atmospheric edge, before suspending the room in a moment of tension and anticipation ahead of its inevitable descent.

There is a natural chemistry at play with both artists bringing a strong sense of cultural identity to a production that remains firmly rooted in the club. In 2025, the pair joined forces for a sunrise B2B at Burning Man's Long Feng Art Car, delivering a set that moved through house, deep house, tribal and Afro house territory as the Black Rock City landscape came alive around them.

This summer proved to be a pivotal run for Mahmut Orhan, embarking on a global touring run spanning 50 dates across 20 countries and returning to Chinois Ibiza for his second residency, Sounds Like Pillowtalk, with Francis among the artists joining him across the season. Soon to follow is Amsterdam Dance Event, where he brings co-curated party Mahmut Orhan & Friends x Loveland to the city on Friday, October 23. Francis, meanwhile, launched his Solèy residency at Hï Ibiza, with Mahmut Orhan joining him for a B2B at the September 28 edition ahead of the new single.

Behind the scenes, Mahmut has also been shaping his third studio album, with the project set to open a new chapter in his ever-expanding musical world, with 'Get Down' providing a glimpse of what's to come.

'Get Down' feels like the studio counterpart to those dancefloor encounters: direct, rhythmic and built for movement, with Mahmut Orhan's melodic sensibility meeting Francis Mercier's globally inflected house sound in a track that needs little more than a groove to get things moving.

Mahmut Orhan & Francis Mercier 'Get Down' is out now on Ultra Records.

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