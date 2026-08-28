Mahmut Orhan and Felix Raphael Release New Single THREE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mahmut Orhan continues to reveal the evolving sound of his new chapter with 'Three,' a collaboration with German producer and vocalist Felix Raphael. The track is out now on Ultra Records.

Rewinding the pulse of house music into something deeper and slightly darkened in its permutation, 'Three' moves with an ineffable sophistication. A tightly wound groove provides the foundation as shimmering textures of electro synth ebb in and out of focus, cutting through the mix while Raphael's vocal brings a distinctly human presence to its hypnotic electronic surroundings. Rather than chasing an obvious peak, Mahmut and Felix allow the track to gradually reveal itself, balancing warmth and melancholy against a groove that sits comfortably in the spaces between genres.

It is also another glimpse into the broader musical world Mahmut is constructing around his forthcoming album. Having long blurred the boundaries between electronic music and the sounds and cultures that surround him, this latest period finds the Turkish artist pushing further into the spaces between house, electronica and alternative songwriting.

Across more than a decade, Mahmut Orhan has built one of electronic music's most distinctive crossover catalogues, blending deep house, indie dance and global influences into records that travel far beyond the club. Recent releases have continued to broaden that palette, from 'Transatlantic' with ZHU to collaborations with Francis Mercier, Kinahau and Arodes, as Orhan continues to explore more melodic, emotionally driven territory. 'Three' feels like a natural continuation of that evolution.

For Felix Raphael, whose own work has long blurred the distinction between producer, songwriter and live electronic artist, the collaboration feels equally natural. The Berlin-based producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist has carved out a distinctive place within melodic house through releases and collaborations with artists including Ben Böhmer, Tinlicker, Booka Shade and Oliver Koletzki, while also establishing his own label YION. His signature blend of organic instrumentation, live vocals and electronic production makes him a seamless counterpart to Mahmut's increasingly expansive sound.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...