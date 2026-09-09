Pedro Gariani to Release SACI on ¡Queer y Latina!

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Percussive house and Brazilian folklore come together on 'Saci,' one of ¡Queer y Latina!'s priority releases and a key track from its first VA compilation.

Mischievous, mysterious and known in Brazilian folklore for appearing and disappearing through whirlwinds, Saci has lived in the country's popular imagination for generations. He is also a character Pedro Gariani grew up hearing about — and now the inspiration behind the Brazilian producer's latest release on ¡Queer y Latina!.

'Saci' is 128 BPM of percussion-driven house, with vocals, flute and samples cutting through an intense, hypnotic production. The track connects with a broader movement in Brazilian electronic music that is bringing local rhythms, percussion and cultural references into records made to travel within and beyond the country, in a musical territory shared by artists such as Maz, Moojo and Francis Mercier.

'Saci connects my Brazilian identity with the sound I've been developing over the past few years. I grew up hearing stories about this character and wanted to turn some of that energy into music. I also love the idea that someone might hear the track somewhere else in the world and end up discovering this Brazilian story through it,' Pedro says.

Following 'Su Beijo,' the debut release from ¡Queer y Latina!, 'Saci' takes that construction further by moving the Brazilian reference beyond the elements of the production itself: this time, it also shapes the concept of the track, which starts directly from a figure rooted in the country's folklore.

'Saci' is one of the label's priority releases for 2026 and will also be a key track from its first VA compilation, due before the end of the year. Bringing together different artists, the compilation will expand the musical universe ¡Queer y Latina! has begun to establish through its first releases.

¡Queer y Latina! was created to expand the circulation of queer Latin American electronic music across different scenes and territories, bringing together artists from the region without defining the label through a single sound.

Pedro Gariani is a Brazilian DJ, producer and curator based in São Paulo. His career includes appearances at Time Warp, Tomorrowland and Pikes Ibiza, as well as opening for Fatboy Slim in 2024 and Laurent Garnier in 2026. He is also behind the label and party Cardume and the Brazilian version of the English Starlane bar.

'Saci' will be available on all digital platforms on September 25th, via ¡Queer y Latina!.

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