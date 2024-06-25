Magic Tuber Stringband to Embark on East Coast tour this August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Carolina-based folk outfit Magic Tuber Stringband are set to embark on an East Coast US tour in August of 2024. The tour follows the release of the band's Thrill Jockey debut Needlefall, out earlier this Spring, and includes a set at Deep in the Valley Festival.

Magic Tuber Stringband are Courtney Werner and Evan Morgan. The core duo are at the forefront of artists inhabiting the rich, living musical traditions of the Appalachian region, not as preservationists, but as fluent speakers shaping the forms with their inventive new ideas. The music, contemporary in nature, shares a through line with its history in both technique and in inspiration. Magic Tuber Stringband’s music, like traditional music of the region, exists in constant communion with the natural world. The duo’s music thrums with a primal, vital energy that speaks to an intimate relationship with both folk practice and the natural environment. Morgan is an organizer within the local music community, and Werner is a dedicated naturalist involved in local land stewardship. Needlefall answers the question “what does a modern string band sound like?” with powerful new arrangements of traditional songs and transcendent originals. The album is teeming with life, translating abundant ecosystems into arcing melodies and shimmering, mystic drones.

Needlefall exemplifies the diversity of contemporary folk movements, placing Magic Tuber Stringband’s work in the tradition of modern innovators like Moondog, Harry Partch, Pauline Oliveros, and labelmate Sally Anne Morgan. The vast forests and mountains that inspire the duo act as a metaphor for living music traditions – ever-changing and yet still standing, shaped over time by human hands while equally shaping the human experience.

Magic Tuber Stringband tour dates

Aug. 8 - Washington, DC - Rhizome

Aug. 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Solar Myth

Aug. 10 - Red Hook, NY - Deep in the Valley Festival

Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - Epsilon Spires

Aug. 12 Winooski, VT - Autumn Records

Aug. 14 Providence, RI - AS220

Aug. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

Aug. 17 - Blacksburg, VA - Rugfest

Aug. 19 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

Photo Credit: Kristin Karch

