Magic Tuber Stringband to Embark on East Coast tour this August

North Carolina-based folk outfit Magic Tuber Stringband are set to embark on an East Coast US tour in August of 2024. The tour follows the release of the band's Thrill Jockey debut Needlefall, out earlier this Spring, and includes a set at Deep in the Valley Festival.
Magic Tuber Stringband are Courtney Werner and Evan Morgan. The core duo are at the forefront of artists inhabiting the rich, living musical traditions of the Appalachian region, not as preservationists, but as fluent speakers shaping the forms with their inventive new ideas. The music, contemporary in nature, shares a through line with its history in both technique and in inspiration. Magic Tuber Stringband’s music, like traditional music of the region, exists in constant communion with the natural world. The duo’s music thrums with a primal, vital energy that speaks to an intimate relationship with both folk practice and the natural environment. Morgan is an organizer within the local music community, and Werner is a dedicated naturalist involved in local land stewardship. Needlefall answers the question “what does a modern string band sound like?” with powerful new arrangements of traditional songs and transcendent originals. The album is teeming with life, translating abundant ecosystems into arcing melodies and shimmering, mystic drones.
Needlefall exemplifies the diversity of contemporary folk movements, placing Magic Tuber Stringband’s work in the tradition of modern innovators like Moondog, Harry Partch, Pauline Oliveros, and labelmate Sally Anne Morgan. The vast forests and mountains that inspire the duo act as a metaphor for living music traditions – ever-changing and yet still standing, shaped over time by human hands while equally shaping the human experience.
Aug. 8 - Washington, DC - Rhizome
Aug. 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Solar Myth
Aug. 10 - Red Hook, NY - Deep in the Valley Festival
Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - Epsilon Spires
Aug. 12 Winooski, VT - Autumn Records
Aug. 14 Providence, RI - AS220
Aug. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records
Aug. 17 - Blacksburg, VA - Rugfest
Aug. 19 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy
Photo Credit: Kristin Karch
