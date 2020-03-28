Magic Giant Announces Live From Quarantine

In a time of extreme isolation, MAGIC GIANT are seeking to bring people together. Today, in an unprecedented move, the band has announced LIVE FROM QUARANTINE, an entirely digital music festival featuring Brandon Jenner, Gunnar Gehl, Allen Stone, American Authors, Plain White T's, and more. With artists from nine cities across three different countries, the festival demonstrates the true unifying power of music.

The festival will air this Sunday, March 29th starting at 1pm PT. Fans will be able to tune in via a dual livestream on the Magic Giant Instagram (@magicgiant) as well as each artist's individual account. Full lineup can be found below.

"We only thought of this idea a few days ago. We were thinking about all our crew who are out of work still needing to pay bills, and wondering if there was anything we could do to help," explains MAGIC GIANT singer Austin Bisnow. "We said, 'Hmm, all of our artist friends are probably at home right now wondering what they can do too. So what if we throw a festival?!'"

LIVE FROM THE QUARANTINE will channel the same spirit of meaningful hope generated by Live Aid, A Concert for Hurricane Relief, or Earth Day. By leveraging the influence of musicians and entertainers, it aims to promote the optimism needed to uplift spirits and provide help for those who need it.

The festival will raise money for the Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares virus Relief Fund. Any viewers interested in contributing will be able to do so via a text-to-donate option that will be available during the live stream and a donate button on Facebook following the festival.

"We knew MusiCares virus Relief Fund was a non-profit that would resonate with our musician friends cause they all have touring crews out of work right now too," Bisnow adds. "And so it began! And since we thought of it, we haven't been able to think about much else! It's too exciting!"

A dynamic blend of alt-rock meets pop wrapped in a festive, down to earth package, MAGIC GIANT recently stormed the stage at ABC's Good Morning America. The band performed their latest single "Disaster Party" (S-Curve Records/BMG), marking the song's national TV debut and adding to its recent success on Alternative Radio and across Spotify and Apple Music. "Disaster Party" debuted on Alternative Radio charts just last month, and has seen adds in major markets including KVIL/Dallas, KTCL/Denver, WSUN/Tampa, KDKB/Phoenix, and KKDO/Sacramento.

The group made up of Austin Bisnow (vocals/percussion), Zambricki Li (fiddle/banjo), and Zang (guitar) has recently been working on their new album from The Bunker, a 1940's underground bomb-shelter the band converted in Silverlake, CA.

"Disaster Party" blends pop verses with alt-rock hooks while balancing the intrinsic meaning behind the track. Their upcoming album holds notes of growth and "digging deeper."

Telling stories of love, loss, unity, friendship and heartache, the record is sincere and heartfelt. Calling this moment in the group's lives a "marriage," the music reflects the time, dedication and openness the group shared over the course of the making of the album.

MAGIC GIANT have amassed over 60M streams, and been named one of "10 Artists You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone. In addition, the band has played to thousands at festivals such as Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Electric Forest, and Lightning in a Bottle. MAGIC GIANT have shown they are an alt powerhouse, having shared the stage with the likes of Foster the People, The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Mumford & Sons, and more.

A group connected to people in the community through their music, MAGIC GIANT want to unite listeners. With their upcoming album, the group share their vulnerabilities, hopes and lives with the world. MAGIC GIANT throw an annual four-day one-of-a-kind gathering in the California Redwoods for their fans called Camp Misfits.





