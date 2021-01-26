Maggie Rose & Micky Guyton Discuss Uplifting Women on 'Salute the Songbird'

Osiris Media announces the release of the fourth episode of Salute the Songbird, a new podcast hosted by rock and soul singer Maggie Rose. The episode drops today, with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton. Salute the Songbird is the latest addition to Osiris Artist Spotlight podcasts and was developed in partnership with Rose and her manager, Austin Marshall of Starstruck Entertainment.

In this episode, Rose and Guyton discuss how Guyton got her start and the epiphany moment she had watching LeAnn Rimes perform the National Anthem that led her on the path to country music. Guyton discusses growing up in an era when women reigned supreme on country radio, the pivotal moment that changed the course of her career, and why she's determined to create opportunities for others in the music community.

Guyton was born in Arlington, Texas and moved around the Lone Star state as a child due to her father's job but found music to be a constant in her nomadic life. She began singing in church and was drawn to a variety of artists with big voices including Dolly Parton, Cece Winans, Whitney Houston and LeAnn Rimes. Guyton has been featured by CBS This Morning's Gayle King twice and has performed on ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today Show. She has also been spotlighted in People magazine's American Voices feature, Billboard magazine as one of Country music's "female game-changers," and Entertainment Weekly as one of the "new queens of country music." She is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for the song "Black Like Me".

At the end of the episode, Rose plays Guyton's song "Bridges" from her recently released EP of the same name.

Salute the Songbird features candid conversations with Rose's female musical heroes about their lives in and out of music, challenging the status quo, and with a desire to offer guidance for young artists starting their careers. The podcast will feature guests such as Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton, singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Martina McBride, Chrissy Metz from This Is Us and other female musicians, songwriters, producers, and industry mavens who detail their triumphs, struggles and how they continue to succeed as women in the music industry.

Osiris Artist Spotlight shows include Moods & Modes with Alex Skolnick; Comes A Time, with Oteil Burbridge and Mike Finoia; Eric Krasno Plus One; Inside the Musicians Brain, with Chris Pandolfi; Touchdowns All Day with Jon Barber.

Listen to the podcast here.