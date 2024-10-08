Maggie Rogers Unveils New Single 'In The Living Room'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter/producer/performer Maggie Rogers has shared her new single, “In The Living Room.” Released via Capitol Records, the track marks her first new music since the April 2024 release of her critically acclaimed new album, Don’t Forget Me.

Sharing an emotional snapshot from the days when she was “so young and hungry,” Rogers wistfully sings, “But I will always remember you / When we were dancing in the living room.” She wrote and produced the song with Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris), who also collaborated with her on Don’t Forget Me. The poignant official video for “In The Living Room,” directed by Grant Singer (Sam Smith, The Weeknd), brings to life Rogers’ recollections, shifting fluidly between the past and present.

Said Rogers, “I wrote ‘In The Living Room’ in March 2023, a few months after writing Don't Forget Me. My co-writer/co-producer, Ian Fitchuk, and I were back in the studio and decided to try for one more song. Like so much of the album, it's a song about the beauty and pain of memory, and the way that interweaves with reality when you're processing the exit of a person in your life. Ultimately, Don't Forget Me as an album is about how we remember people, and the stories we tell ourselves in the process of creating new realities."

Rogers will kick off her first-ever arena outing tomorrow, October 9, at Moody Center in Austin, TX. “The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II” will include two shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (October 19 + October 20) Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (October 12) and an evening at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (November 2). Ryan Beatty will support on all dates. See below for the full itinerary. For tickets and all tour information, please visit shop.maggierogers.com/pages/tour . As with her “Summer of ’23 Tour,” Rogers went old school for her fall tour, using in-person ticketing to get tickets directly into the hands of fans. She will also perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, October 12.

Part 1 of “The Don’t Forget Me Tour” included a sold-out show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a powerful performance at Bonnaroo and an appearance by Maryland Governor Wes Moore Merriweather Post Pavilion, who declared it Maggie Rogers Day. Check out her tour diary for NYLON HERE.

Rogers is touring in support of her new album, Don’t Forget Me, which was hailed by The New York Times and Rolling Stone as one of the “Best Albums of the Year (So Far).” Pitchfork said, “The singer-songwriter’s third album is her strongest yet, the sound of a wise, clear-eyed, melodious prodigy coming into her own voice.” The title track, “Don’t Forget Me,” topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart, marking Rogers’ fourth No. 1 on the tally. Vulture and Billboard included “Don’t Forget Me” on their “Best Songs of The Year (So Far) lists. She will perform songs from the album on “Austin City Limits” on October 12th on PBS.

MAGGIE ROGERS – “The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II”

10/9 Austin, TX Moody Center

10/12 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/12 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10/15 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/17 Boston, MA TD Garden SOLD OUT

10/19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

10/20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/22 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/24 Chicago, IL United Center

10/25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

10/30 Portland, OR Moda Center

11/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

11/2 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

About Maggie Rogers

Originally from Maryland, GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers released her breakthrough EP Now That The Light Is Fading in 2017. Widely hailed as an artist to watch, Rogers released her critically acclaimed Capitol Records debut album Heard It In A Past Life in January 2019 and immediately found tremendous success: entering Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at No. 1 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The album earned praise from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, TIME Magazine, Vogue, and many more. Heard It In A Past Life also landed Rogers a nomination for Best New Artist at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards and led to performances on major TV shows including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Austin City Limits,” “Today” and more. The album, which contains the Platinum hits “Light On” and “Alaska,” has amassed over one billion combined global streams and is certified Gold in the U.S. In 2022, Rogers released her follow up album, Surrender, to widespread acclaim and embarked on two sold-out headline tours across Europe and North America including her Summer of ’23 Tour which included stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rogers’ Don’t Forget Me, her third studio album, was released in April 2024.

Photo credit: Nicole Mago

