Maggie Lindemann Is Being Held 'hostage' In New Haunting Track

After spending 2023 on a sold-out global headline tour, Maggie Lindemann is kicking off 2024 with the release of the emotionally charged track “hostage.” Over a haunting beat, the new track explores the intricate theme of feeling trapped in your own mind despite being in a good place in your life. The accompanying music video actualizes the mind-f*ck nightmare.

On the new track, Maggie states, “‘hostage,' for me, is like peering through a window into my own mind. It's about being caught in this strange limbo where everything around me, externally, is going well, but inside, there's a relentless storm. The song is a cry for that person who can calm the turmoil inside me, a plea for solace amidst my own mental chaos. It's raw and real - it's a journey so many of us silently go through."

Lindemann elaborates on the inspiration behind the video, “The 'hostage' music video is like a visual echo of my inner turmoil. Waking up in this empty, enigmatic house, I'm lost in a loop of my own nightmares. It's a journey of frustration and isolation as I find myself trapped, trying to reach out to a world that just doesn't respond. The video mirrors the song's themes of feeling captive within your own mind, yearning for an escape. That Rapunzel moment? It's a surreal, haunting representation of longing for a freedom that feels just out of reach."

In 2022, Maggie released her debut album SUCKERPUNCH to glowing critical acclaim. V Magazine praised, “Lindemann is in the driver's seat of her own career…SUCKERPUNCH serves as a triumphant response to the music executives who stole her sound, as she comes into her own both as a musician and as a person.”

She then embarked on a sold-out headline tour in 2023 – putting on iconic performances across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia. Most recently, she closed the SUCKERPUNCH era with the release of her SUCKERPUNCH WORLD TOUR concert film – which has live footage from her performances at NYC's Irving Plaza, Slam Dunk Fest, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and more. You can watch the film HERE.

Stay tuned for more exciting news for Maggie Lindemann – coming soon!!