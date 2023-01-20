Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maggie Lindemann Announces SUCKERPUNCH World Tour

Maggie Lindemann Announces SUCKERPUNCH World Tour

Tickets will be available at 10 AM local time today.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Following the release of her debut album SUCKERPUNCH, and sold-out, headline shows in New York City and Los Angeles, Maggie Lindemann has announced her first headline tour. Maggie's 2023 tour will see her make her way through the U.S., UK and Australia, performing at Slam Dunk Fest, Rock im Park and Rock am Ring, and supporting Machine Gun Kelly for a special evening in Berlin.

Tickets will be available here at 10 AM local time today.

"I'm so happy to finally be going on my first headlining tour," Maggie shares. I'm very excited to meet everyone....to finally be able to perform this album is going to be awesome. The energy is going to be crazy; I can't wait."

Building on the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds she'd established on her acclaimed 2021 debut EP PARANOIA, Maggie's full-length SUCKERPUNCH (>78 million streams) chronicles a journey of self-discovery and actualization over the course of its 15 tracks. Since SUCKERPUNCH's release, Maggie has earned global acclaim, achieving No. 3 on both Billboard's Alternative New Albums Chart and Top New Artist Albums Chart.

About Maggie Lindemann

Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie's sound shifted in 2020 to align with her musical inspirations and motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices.

Maggie's aim is to overcome adversity that is placed on women in music and create music that speaks to her-not a music executive at a label. At 24 years old, Maggie has uncovered her authentic voice as a songwriter and injected a fierce dose of vulnerability and honesty regarding anxieties, obsessions, and insecurities into her new material.

Her new collection of tracks featured on her debut full-length, SUCKERPUNCH, picks up where 2021's PARANOIA (>200 million streams) left off-with Maggie unapologetically spearheading a generational movement of breaking boundaries and societal expectations placed on women.

SUCKERPUNCH WORLD TOUR DATES

March 21-San Diego, CA-SOMA - Sidestage

March 22-Los Angeles, CA-Echoplex

March 23-San Francisco-Bimbo's 365 Club

March 25-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre

March 26-Seattle, WA-Barboza

March 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Common Wealth Room

March 30-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

April 1-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar

April 2-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

April 4-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair

April 6-New York, NY-Irving Plaza

April 7-Washington D.C.-Howard Theatre

April 9-Atlanta, GA-Masquerade - Hell Stage

April 11-Houston, TX-House of Blues Bronze Peacock

April 12-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Cambridge Room

May 4-Melbourne, Australia-Prince Bandroom

May 6-Brisbane, Australia-The Triffid

May 7-Sydney, Australia-Crowbar

May 23-London, UK-O2 Academy Islington

May 24-Manchester, UK-Gorilla

May 25-Birmingham, UK-O2 Institute Birmingham

May 27-Hatfield, UK-Slam Dunk Festival

May 28-Leeds, UK-Slam Dunk Festival

May 30-Paris, FR-Boule Noire

May 31-Brussels, BE-La Madeleine

June 2-Amsterdam, NL-Melkweg Old Room

June 3-Nüanberg, Germany-Rock im Park

June 4-Nürburgaing, Germany-Rock am Ring

June 7-Berlin, Germany-Waldbuhne*

*Maggie to support Machine Gun Kelly.



Carly Simon Unveils Live at Grand Central Album Track Photo
Carly Simon Unveils 'Live at Grand Central' Album Track
The concert—Simon’s first in fourteen years—was filmed and aired on the Lifetime network for a television special which was released on VHS later that year. Simon was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a special evening which featured performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.
Bryan Adams Releases Classic Double LP Photo
Bryan Adams Releases 'Classic' Double LP
Acclaimed GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released the 2LP version of Classic (Parts 1 & 2), a 2LP package featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching via BMG. Also available, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD offering features his latest GRAMMY® nominated studio album So Happy It Hurts.
Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single Oughta Be Outlaw Photo
Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'
Canadian country rock singer-songwriter Jesse Slack is back with his highly-anticipated single, 'Oughta Be Outlawed,' set for release on January 20th. The track, an innovative take on outlaw country, highlights Slack's guitar-driven sound.
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single Australias Lonelier With Photo
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single 'Australia's Lonelier' With Debut Album, January 27
Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck returns with her latest track, 'Australia's Lonelier,' set for release January 27th along with her highly-anticipated debut LP Australia's Lonelier.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share