Maggie Lindemann Announces SUCKERPUNCH World Tour

Following the release of her debut album SUCKERPUNCH, and sold-out, headline shows in New York City and Los Angeles, Maggie Lindemann has announced her first headline tour. Maggie's 2023 tour will see her make her way through the U.S., UK and Australia, performing at Slam Dunk Fest, Rock im Park and Rock am Ring, and supporting Machine Gun Kelly for a special evening in Berlin.

Tickets will be available here at 10 AM local time today.

"I'm so happy to finally be going on my first headlining tour," Maggie shares. I'm very excited to meet everyone....to finally be able to perform this album is going to be awesome. The energy is going to be crazy; I can't wait."

Building on the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds she'd established on her acclaimed 2021 debut EP PARANOIA, Maggie's full-length SUCKERPUNCH (>78 million streams) chronicles a journey of self-discovery and actualization over the course of its 15 tracks. Since SUCKERPUNCH's release, Maggie has earned global acclaim, achieving No. 3 on both Billboard's Alternative New Albums Chart and Top New Artist Albums Chart.

About Maggie Lindemann

Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie's sound shifted in 2020 to align with her musical inspirations and motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices.

Maggie's aim is to overcome adversity that is placed on women in music and create music that speaks to her-not a music executive at a label. At 24 years old, Maggie has uncovered her authentic voice as a songwriter and injected a fierce dose of vulnerability and honesty regarding anxieties, obsessions, and insecurities into her new material.

Her new collection of tracks featured on her debut full-length, SUCKERPUNCH, picks up where 2021's PARANOIA (>200 million streams) left off-with Maggie unapologetically spearheading a generational movement of breaking boundaries and societal expectations placed on women.

SUCKERPUNCH WORLD TOUR DATES

March 21-San Diego, CA-SOMA - Sidestage

March 22-Los Angeles, CA-Echoplex

March 23-San Francisco-Bimbo's 365 Club

March 25-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre

March 26-Seattle, WA-Barboza

March 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Common Wealth Room

March 30-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

April 1-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar

April 2-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

April 4-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair

April 6-New York, NY-Irving Plaza

April 7-Washington D.C.-Howard Theatre

April 9-Atlanta, GA-Masquerade - Hell Stage

April 11-Houston, TX-House of Blues Bronze Peacock

April 12-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Cambridge Room

May 4-Melbourne, Australia-Prince Bandroom

May 6-Brisbane, Australia-The Triffid

May 7-Sydney, Australia-Crowbar

May 23-London, UK-O2 Academy Islington

May 24-Manchester, UK-Gorilla

May 25-Birmingham, UK-O2 Institute Birmingham

May 27-Hatfield, UK-Slam Dunk Festival

May 28-Leeds, UK-Slam Dunk Festival

May 30-Paris, FR-Boule Noire

May 31-Brussels, BE-La Madeleine

June 2-Amsterdam, NL-Melkweg Old Room

June 3-Nüanberg, Germany-Rock im Park

June 4-Nürburgaing, Germany-Rock am Ring

June 7-Berlin, Germany-Waldbuhne*

*Maggie to support Machine Gun Kelly.